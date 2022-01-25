See the final vote totals for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election
Here is the final vote tally from the 2022 Baseball Writers Association of America balloting for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election. David Ortiz was the only player elected with more than 75 percent of the votes cast. Players remain on the ballot for 10 years. There were 394 ballots cast, and six were left blank, according to the BBWAA.
|Player
|Votes
|Pct.
|Years on ballot
|David Ortiz
|307
|77.9
|1
|Barry Bonds
|260
|66
|10
|Roger Clemens
|257
|65.2
|10
|Scott Rolen
|249
|63.2
|5
|Curt Schilling
|231
|58.6
|10
|Todd Helton
|205
|52
|4
|Billy Wagner
|201
|51
|7
|Andruw Jones
|163
|41.1
|5
|Gary Sheffield
|160
|40.6
|8
|Alex Rodriguez
|135
|34.3
|1
|Jeff Kent
|129
|32.7
|9
|Manny Ramirez
|114
|28.9
|6
|Omar Vizquel
|94
|23.9
|5
|Sammy Sosa
|73
|18.5
|10
|Andy Pettitte
|42
|10.7
|4
|Jimmy Rollins
|37
|9.4
|1
|Bobby Abreu
|34
|8.6
|3
|Mark Buehrle
|23
|5.8
|2
|Torii Hunter
|21
|5.3
|2
|Joe Nathan
|17
|4.3
|1
|Tim Hudson
|12
|3
|2
|Tim Lincecum
|9
|2.3
|1
|Ryan Howard
|8
|2
|1
|Mark Teixeira
|6
|1.5
|1
|Justin Morneau
|5
|1.3
|1
|Jonathan Papelbon
|5
|1.3
|1
|Prince Fielder
|2
|0.5
|1
|A.J. Pierzynski
|2
|0.5
|1
|Carl Crawford
|0
|0
|1
|Jake Peavy
|0
|0
|1
SOURCE: BBWAA
