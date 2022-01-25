David Ortiz See the final vote totals for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election David Ortiz was chosen on 307 out of 394 ballots cast in the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election.





Here is the final vote tally from the 2022 Baseball Writers Association of America balloting for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election. David Ortiz was the only player elected with more than 75 percent of the votes cast. Players remain on the ballot for 10 years. There were 394 ballots cast, and six were left blank, according to the BBWAA.