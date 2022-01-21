Devin McCourty Devin McCourty weighs in on his future with the Patriots Before he decides, he plans to enjoy some tropical drinks and wine with his brother in Miami. Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty jogs onto the field. Doug Murray/AP Photo

Devin McCourty hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll return for another season, but it’s clear he’s at least considering the possibility of retirement.

In the meantime, as he mulls over his options, the Patriots’ safety plans to take at least a month or two off from football and enjoy time with his family.

“Probably go down to Miami and hang out with you for a little while,” Devin said to his twin Jason on the “Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins” podcast. “Get me some nice tropical drinks and grab some wine. Just enjoy the offseason.”

Jason responded and said that “sounds like a plan.” He then offered his two cents on his brother’s situation, indicating that he expects him to continue to play in the NFL.

“This guy’s playing at such a high level still in his career,” Jason said. “No way he hangs ’em up. Just my opinion.”

Devin, 34, just completed his 12th season in the NFL – all with the Patriots. He appeared in all 17 games this year and finished with three interceptions, 10 passes defended.

McCourty, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, still looks largely like the catalyst he’s been throughout his career. He was one of the Patriots’ most consistent players yet again this past season and didn’t show any noticeable drop-off.

Despite his productivity, he said he plans to give himself the option to think about what he wants to do next before he commits to anything. He said he still feels “great” and hasn’t noticed any significant decline personally.

He added that it comes down to how he’s feeling mentally and whether he’s ready to “tap back in” and go through the grind of another full season.

“I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future,” McCourty said. “I try not to say, ‘I’ll never do this’ or ‘I’m only going to do that’ and just kind of let it play itself out and see how it goes.”