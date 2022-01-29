Devin McCourty Devin McCourty reportedly plans to play in 2022 McCourty also had thumb surgery following the Patriots' season-ending loss to the Bills. Devin McCourty is reportedly planning to play in 2022, but will it be for the Patriots? Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty is planning to hold off retirement and return for his 13th NFL season in 2022, The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels reported Friday.

McCourty, who’ll turn 35 during training camp of next season, openly discussed the uncertainty of his football future days after the Patriots’ playoff loss to the Bills.

“I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future,” McCourty said on his podcast “Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins.” “I try not to say, ‘I’ll never do this’ or ‘I’m only going to do that’ and just kind of let it play itself out and see how it goes.”

If McCourty does return for another season, it might not be in New England. McCourty is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and with the Patriots close to the cap, it could be tough for them to keep McCourty. The average annual value of McCourty’s last contract was $11.5 million.

While an eight-figure salary might be a bit steep for a soon-to-be 35-year-old, McCourty could still demand a solid asking price in free agency this offseason. When opposing quarterbacks targeted McCourty in 2021, he allowed nine completions on 26 targets for 164 yards with no touchdowns. He also had three interceptions, and his opposing passer rating of 17.6 was a team-best.

McCourty also had surgery on his right thumb, described as a “minor procedure,” following the Patriots’ season-ending loss, Daniels reported. McCourty was seen in a recent ad wearing a cast on his right hand.

McCourty is currently the second-longest tenured Patriot, trailing Matthew Slater for the top spot.