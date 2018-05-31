These professional athletes are all taking the same class at Harvard right now

As students across the country wrap up their semesters for the summer, others are getting their studies underway in Cambridge.

Several athletes, including Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators, are at Harvard University for a multi-day course called “The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports.” Taught by professor Anita Elberse, the class is part of Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program.

The course “focuses on the unique challenges of developing, managing, and marketing a successful entertainment offering,” according to its description.

Subban shared a video with Chara, who he called “an old acquaintance of mine,” from their classroom.

The list of athletes enrolled in Elberse’s course features retired tennis player Andy Roddick, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, and Bundesliga midfielder Nuri Sahin. Others who have taken her course in the past include Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs forward Pau Gasol, and Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.