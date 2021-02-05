Tom Brady got a very NSFW ‘Mean Tweets’ edition from Jimmy Kimmel

Tom Brady was in a class all his own this year — at least when it comes to mean tweets being written about him.

The former Patriots quarterback appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to spend two minutes reading mean tweets about himself.

While Kimmel’s recurring segment usually features multiple NFL stars, this time the 43-year-old quarterback took all of the hate on his own.

Though the tweets ranged from amusing (“Tom Brady seems like the kind of man who doesn’t know how to use a wrench”) to profane (“Hope everyone has a great Monday except for Tom Brady, f*** you Tom Brady”), Brady took most of the hits in stride.

Advertisement

But upon reading the sadistic final tweet (“F*** you, Tom Brady, I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks”), Brady took issue.

“That’s f***** up, dude,” Brady responded, ending the segment.