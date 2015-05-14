Steven Wright to start for Red Sox Sunday as Masterson heads to DL

Steven Wright AP

He’s got the Wright stuff to join the rotation.

According to multiple reports, knuckleballer Steven Wright has been tapped to join the Red Sox starting rotation.

Wright will start in Justin Masterson’s place Sunday as the team announced Thursday that Masterson is heading to the 15-day DL with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder. Masterson is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA in his last two starts.

Steven Wright indeed will start Sunday for the Red Sox in place of Justin Masterson. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) May 14, 2015

“I’m not real happy about it. I’m mad,” Masterson said Wednesday. “Like I said [Tuesday], I hold true—just the fact that I felt like we could make the adjustment and get back out there and really be fine. It didn’t happen. It comes a time with this team when we’re starting to pick it up, but it’s one of those where if we’re doing great, I probably get a little more leeway.”

To fill his spot on the 25-man roster, lefthanded reliever Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The 30-year old Wright gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched in relief against the Athletics Tuesday.

In 2013, Wright pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against the Mariners at Safeco Field.