Has time caught up with Big Papi?

By
Bill Chuck
May 26, 2015
david ortiz strikeout main.jpg
Ortiz’s .221 batting average through Memorial Day is his worst start to a season since 2009. Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Coming into the season, the Red Sox hierarchy seemed to have determined the team could compensate for a questionable pitching staff with big bats.

The front office may have presumed that with Mookie Betts and a healthy Dustin Pedroia as set-up men, the team would be scoring a lot of runs, figuring that no pitcher would want to face a heart of a batting order that had David Ortiz, Hanley Ramirez, and Pablo Sandoval. Then, they would throw at the opposition Mike Napoli, one of the right fielders, Xander Bogaerts, and then a catcher.

So far, not good.

The Sox have scored 178 runs, and their pitching staff, which even the bosses would have to admit has been a disappointment, has allowed 215 runs.

Advertisement

With all the attention directed toward the weak pitching, some attention has to be directed toward the poor and inconsistent run production by the Red Sox bats.

• Betts has not been above .250 since Opening Day when he went 2-for-4. He has five home runs and five steals.
• Pedroia is a solid .280-something hitter, but he entered the season with a career rate of striking out once every 9.6 at bats, and this season that rate is once every 7.0 AB, with a 12.4 percent strikeout rate the highest of his career. Plus, he has a .190 batting average with runners in scoring position.
• Ramirez had a monster April with 10 homers and 22 RBIs; he’s had a miserable May, hitting .230 with one RBI.
• Sandoval has hit .347 against righties and .071 against lefties.
• Napoli in the last seven games has hit .440, bringing his BA for the season up to a less-than-robust .211.

But of all the areas of concern for the Sox, perhaps the most troubling is the decline of their 39-year old designated hitter, David Ortiz.

Can the Red Sox offensive woes be traced to the decaying production of the DH?

After years of depending on Big Papi’s big pops, age and shifts may be catching up with Ortiz.

Advertisement

The numbers are troubling:

• Over the last three seasons, he’s homered on average once every 15.5 AB; this season he’s homered once every 25.7 AB.
• Over the last three seasons, he’s driven home a run on average once every 5.2 AB; this season once every 8.6.
• Only 7.3 percent of his hits this year are for extra bases, the lowest of his career.
• The shift is killing him. He has a .233 BAbip and he’s hit 50 grounders and only seven have gone for hits (with just one to the opposite field).
• Ortiz is hitting .286 against righties, which is better than the .259 he hit last season, but nowhere near the .339 he hit in 2013.
• He’s hitting .109 vs. lefties, way down from the .275 last season and .260 in 2013. He has yet to draw a walk in 57 plate appearances against lefties this season, and has yet to homer.
• Ortiz is hitting .284 at home this season and has two homers. Last season, he hit only 11 HRs at home, the fewest of Red Sox career.
• Away from Fenway, Ortiz is hitting .163, the fourth-lowest road average in the majors amongst qualified batters.
• In the 20 Sox losses in which he’s played, Ortiz is hitting .229 with one homer and six RBIs. Even when the Sox win, his impact is minimal. In those games he’s hitting .214 with five homers and 12 RBIs.
• From the seventh to ninth innings, this hitter who has been clutch for so long is hitting .075. But it is even more distressing that with runners in scoring position, he has become an easy out, hitting .135 and with two outs and RISP, he’s hitting .133.
• Versus starters, he’s hitting .276, but against relievers he’s hitting a meager .102 and the first time he faces a relief pitcher, he’s hitting .085.
• From 2008 through 2014, Ortiz’s bat has been quick enough to hit .296 against the fastball. This season, he’s struggling at .176. He’s hitting .462 against change-ups.

Advertisement

The Sox need Papi’s bat

Ortiz has gone hitless in 19 games this season. He hasn’t had an extra-base hit or an RBIs in 28 games. He has 13 extra-base hits this season but has not had more than one in a game.

With a rotation that has question marks one through five, the designated hitter, in the heart of the order, is a critical component. But overall, Red Sox DHs are 13th in the AL with a .216 BA, 9th in RBIs (right fielders and catchers are last), and ninth in slugging at .413.

On May 26, 2014, Ortiz was hitting .272 with 12 homers, 29 RBIs and an OPS of .895.

On May 26, 2015, Ortiz is hitting .221 with six homers, 18 RBIs and an OPS of .694.

What a difference a year makes…what a difference the years make.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox Extra Bases
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Isaiah Thomas argue a call with referee Eric Dalen during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers Saturday.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley's absence is hurting Celtics, but they do need a few patches elsewhere January 25, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
Falcons holding Julio Jones out of practice with injuries January 25, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Drew Pomeranz labored through just 5.2 innings pitched in the loss.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox sign Drew Pomeranz to $4.45 million contract January 25, 2017 | 5:01 PM
Oscar De La Hoya arrives at the 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on Nov. 29, 2015.
Boxing
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI January 25, 2017 | 4:00 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's son has his eyes set on a different kind of football January 25, 2017 | 3:34 PM
NFL referee Carl Cheffers will lead the crew of game officials selected to work the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
Meet the NFL's officiating crew for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Media
Brent Musburger is retiring from sportscasting at age 77 January 25, 2017 | 3:09 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes his way into the NFL owner's meeting in Charlotte N.C., Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell explained why he wasn't at the Patriots game January 25, 2017 | 2:28 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 22, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's gold medal winning relay team, Usain Bolt, 2nd right, Michael Frater, right, Asafa Powell, left, and Nesta Carter celebrate after the men's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
Olympics
Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold medal in teammate's doping case January 25, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates a win with GM Thomas Dimitroff against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans might not know about the Falcons January 25, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Representatives of the Boston Celtics and General Electric hold Celtics jerseys with GE's logo affixed to them after a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Here's what the new GE-sponsored Celtics uniform looks like January 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Chris Hogan had 180 receiving yards and two touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' march to the Super Bowl was spurred by March moves January 25, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots will wear white jerseys for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Boston, MA - 1/21/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) walks away while Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks with NBA Referee Bill Kennedy, at far left background after Smart was called for a foul late in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 22Trail Blazers-Celtics, LOID: 8.3.1350215213.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches January 25, 2017 | 7:04 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak roars after his game-winning goal off Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Bruins defeated the Red Wings 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-3 January 24, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics lose third straight, 123-108 to Wizards January 24, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Workers move lighting equipment outside NRG Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in NFL football's Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Rest over as Patriots begin Super Bowl prep for Falcons January 24, 2017 | 9:48 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
A look inside some key numbers for the Super Bowl matchup January 24, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Detroit Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia watches his two-run homerun during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
MLB
AP source: Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Blue Jays agree to deal January 24, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James pauses during overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Spurs won 118-115. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
LeBron miffed with direction of slumping Cavs January 24, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
NFL
Bengals' Adam Jones issues apology after police release video January 24, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger isn't ruling out retirement January 24, 2017 | 7:12 PM
The Celtics’ uniforms will have a GE logo on them next season.
Boston Celtics
Celtics jerseys to have GE logo next season January 24, 2017 | 6:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens cracks an 'alternative fact' joke before Wizards game January 24, 2017 | 4:57 PM
Avery Bradley and the Celtics have connected on 28.4 percent of their 3-point attempts thus far.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Avery Bradley's absence looms large January 24, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien stands in the bench in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: B's fighting for Julien's job before All Star break? January 24, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge might have more up his sleeve.
Boston Celtics
30 thoughts for 30 days until the NBA trade deadline January 24, 2017 | 1:29 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after the second of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 33-32. Andrews revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB that was published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Sports News
Erin Andrews had cervical cancer surgery during NFL season January 24, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Donald Trump talks to Tom Brady prior to a 2004 playoff game.
New England Patriots
Kellyanne Conway says Trump is 'grateful' for Tom Brady's loyalty January 24, 2017 | 12:02 PM
Julian Edelman fights off Steelers defenders during the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Steelers linebacker admits Patriots 'hit us by surprise' January 24, 2017 | 11:16 AM