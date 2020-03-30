Guide to local sneaker shops offering online delivery

With the threat of the coronavirus outbreak affecting local businesses after Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order, many stores are offering online delivery services to give customers a chance to fulfill their shopping needs while social distancing.

If you want to clean out your closet and fill it with new shoes, here’s your guide to copping sneakers online while also supporting local businesses.

This shop on Newbury Street offers an array of Nike, Adidas, Puma, Air Jordan, New Balance, and Saucony sneakers in a variety of color ways. They are offering free shipping on all orders over $150, as well as a promotional 20 percent discount using the code: SJ20.

Concepts, also located on Newbury Street, is taking extra precautions for employees and customers with “additional cleaning and sanitation” at their fulfillment centers. They currently have New Balance, Puma, and Vans in stock online, as well as fun and funky Nike sneakers, from the Nike Women’s Zoom Vista Grind SP ($170) in a lime blast and black-sky grey color way to the Nike Air Max 90 LX ($130), which comes in an array of pastel pink, blue, green, and sunset yellow with a cheetah print. They’re perfect hues just in time for spring.

With its Boston store located on Massachusetts Avenue, Laced Boston has an extensive stock of Jordans, as well as Air Maxes, Air Force 1s, and Adidas Yeezy Boosts in a wide set of color ways and styles.

AWOL (Addictive Way of Life) resides in Allston and primarily offers Nikes and Jordans in their online shop. They have a range of exclusive Nike Air Maxes and Reacts that come in unique patterns and color ways, such as the Nike Air Max 90 “Bubble Pack” ($140).

Nike, Converse, Doc Martins, Puma, Common Projects, Adidas, Asics, Karhu, Reebok, Clarks — the list goes on and on for what’s offered at Bodega. Located on Clearway Street in Boston, this trendy shop designed like a convenience store is offering free shipping on US orders over $100 using the code: BODEGAUSA. With every order, Bodega will also throw in their own hand sanitizer while supplies last.

For those looking to buy New Balances for any occasion, whether it be running, training, lifestyle or skateboarding, they have you covered in a variety of styles. The Boston-based sneaker company is also doing it’s part to helping the COVID-19 crisis by manufacturing face marks in their Lawrence facility and will be delivering facial masks to hospitals. The New Balance Foundation has also donated $2 million in non-profit grants to help support communities both locally and globally. Shipping is free for orders of $50 or more, and returns are free as well.

For those looking for running shoes, Heartbreak Hill Running Company located on Tremont Street offers Saucony, Brooks, Asics, and New Balance sneakers. Prices range from $100 to upwards of $250. The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% ($250) come in a neon pink, green, and turquoise blue.

If skateboarding is more of your thing, then Orchard is the right place. The Allston-based company sells a variety of Vans, New Balances, Nike SBs, and State sneakers, and is working on “revamping” their online store to continue providing to the Boston skate scene. Shipping is free.