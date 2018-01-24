The Super Bowl LII food menu features an overlooked New England delicacy

U.S. Bank Stadium will have a little bit of a North Shore feel.

Marshfield 05/22/2015: The clam roll from the Green Harbor Lobster Pound in Marshfield, on a picnic table behind the clam shack that overlooks Cut River. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (regional)
A clam roll from the Green Harbor Lobster Pound in Marshfield. –Debee Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
January 24, 2018

It won’t be all walleye and hotdishes.

New England and Philadelphia fans traveling to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII will be able to get a taste of home at the big game — or at least an approximation of it. Aramark, the food and beverage provider for U.S. Bank Stadium, released its concession menu Wednesday, which included homages to the Patriots and Eagles’ home locales.

However, the vendor passed up on the more obvious tributes to New England cuisine. No lobster rolls, clam chowder, or Boston creams.

Instead, it went with the clam roll, the under-appreciated fried cousin of the lobster roll. Aramark’s take on the seafood shack cult favorite includes kettle chip-crusted fried clams, tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce in a griddled bun.

Clam roll. —Aramark
Advertisement

Similarly, for Philly, the menu eschewed the city’s iconic cheesesteaks for a perhaps more acclaimed sub: the roast pork sandwich, which features Italian roast pork, sautéed broccoli rabe, and sharp provolone on a hoagie roll.

Dave Freireich, a spokesman for Aramark, said that James Mehne, the company’s head chef at U.S. Bank Stadium, wanted to go beyond the easy choices to provide options that truly “resonate” with New England and Philadelphia fans. And compared to last year’s “BeanTown Griller,” these offerings seem more likely to do the trick.

And as Freireich noted, Mehne has roots in Boston, where he worked as the sous chef at Fenway Park for six years.

“He has a strong affinity for New England fare,” Freireich said.

That said, there’ll also be stadium food for fans who want to get a sense of the local scene. In addition to the lineup of classic stadium fare, U.S. Bank Stadium will also be offering food inspired by Minnesota’s notoriously inventive state fair, including smoked turkey legs, pork chops on a stick, and cookie dough cones.

Safe to assume Tom Brady will not be partaking.

Roast pork sandwich. —Aramark
TOPICS: Food Super Bowl LII NFL Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Aaron Hernandez James Patterson
Aaron Hernandez
Author James Patterson on writing a book about the 'big, complex tragedy' of Aaron Hernandez January 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
National
CEO of USOC calls for ‘full turnover’ of USA Gymnastics leadership January 24, 2018 | 2:10 PM
National
Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison January 24, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Dr. Larry Nassar is seated during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians.
National
Larry Nassar apologizes to sex assault victims: 'I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days' January 24, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Terry Francona
Patriots
Philly fans? Terry Francona knows all about ’em January 24, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans.
Patriots
Bill Belichick admitted 'mistake' in letting Patrick Chung go in 2013 January 24, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. (Joe Makarski/ Bruins Daily)
Bruins
Brad Marchand suspended five games for hit on Marcus Johansson January 24, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Bill Simmons reacted like most Celtics fans following the loss to the Lakers January 24, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Stephon Gilmore with Robert Kraft after winning the AFC Championship.
Patriots
Both of Stephon Gilmore's passes as a college quarterback went to Alshon Jeffery January 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Minnesota seems a logical place for Bill Belichick's last NFL stand January 24, 2018 | 7:53 AM
Zdeno Chara battles with Miles Wood in front of Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over Devils January 24, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. (Joe Makarski/ Bruins Daily)
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand's creative game-winning goal January 24, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Larry Nassar
National
NCAA opens investigation of Michigan State over Nassar case January 24, 2018 | 2:35 AM
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers
Celtics
Kuzma gets 28, leads Lakers past Celtics 108-107 January 24, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio. The score allowed James to reach the 30,000 milestone for his career. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NBA
LeBron James becomes youngest to 30,000 points in Cavs' loss January 24, 2018 | 12:38 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Celtics
Al Horford named NBA All-Star reserve January 23, 2018 | 11:00 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) makes a touchdown reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NFL
Ratings for NFL conference championships down 8 percent January 23, 2018 | 9:28 PM
Entertainment
WWE star Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation January 23, 2018 | 8:50 PM
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII
Patriots
Early betting favors underdog Eagles in Super Bowl LII January 23, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Pawtucket, R.I.-04/28/2017- Larry Lucchino is trying to find a new home for the Pawtucket Red Sox, as millions of dollars has to be spent to improve the old McCoy Stadium where they currently play. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (business)
Local
House Speaker: PawSox Rhode Island stadium deal is 'dead' January 23, 2018 | 6:08 PM
CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper. MUST CREDIT: CNN
Patriots
Jake Tapper: 'The Patriots cheat. I mean, this is just a fact.' January 23, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Alex Rodriguez
Red Sox
Alex Rodriguez added to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball January 23, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Team USA
Olympics
Team USA unveils its 2018 Olympic uniforms January 23, 2018 | 1:58 PM
NBA
Cavaliers hold meeting to vent frustration January 23, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady
Patriots
Gisele asked Tom Brady's college teammate to help convince him to retire January 23, 2018 | 1:06 PM
NFL
NFL establishes owner-player committee on social justice January 23, 2018 | 12:10 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How NFL concussion protocol works and what it means for Rob Gronkowski January 23, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Patriots
Patriots
The Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LII January 23, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Kevin Love in Feb. 2017.
Celtics
Cavs reportedly called out Kevin Love in dramatic team meeting January 23, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Billy Burrows
Patriots
Patriots Fan of the Year says 'the legendary tailgate will never stop' January 23, 2018 | 8:26 AM