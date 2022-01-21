Football Josh McDaniels reportedly someone ‘to watch out’ for in the Raiders’ head coaching search The Raiders will reportedly interview Jerod Mayo for the gig, too. Josh McDaniels might have a suitor for a head coaching job in Las Vegas. Winslow Townson/AP Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might finally have a team that’s interested in making him its next head coach.

McDaniels is a name “to watch out” for in the Raiders’ head coaching search, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Despite being viewed as one of the stronger candidates for a head coaching gig by analysts, McDaniels hasn’t interviewed for an open job yet. McDaniels reportedly was waiting until the Patriots’ season ended to make himself available to interview for head coaching jobs. But six days have passed since the Patriots’ season ended in a blowout loss to the Bills, and still, no teams have interviewed him.

The Raiders’ season came to an end the same day the Patriots’ did, as they lost to the Bengals in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Las Vegas opened its head coaching search Monday by interviewing interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and it opened its general manager search that same day by firing Mike Mayock.

As the Raiders look to fill their head coach and general manager positions, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes we could see another team all-in on Patriots personnel.

“A Patriots-style attack could be in order: GM candidate Dave Ziegler, the Pats’ director of player personnel, has history with current Raiders exec DuJuan Daniels, who came from New England,” Fowler wrote. “They both know head-coach candidate and Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo well.”

Ziegler, who is also viewed as the Patriots’ de-facto general manager, is reportedly set to interview for the Raiders’ open job on Friday. The Raiders have reportedly put in a request to interview Mayo, but no interview date has been reported.

McDaniels and Ziegler have been linked to open positions together in the past. In 2020, the Browns interviewed McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy and McDaniels reportedly had Ziegler as one of the names he recommended to fill the team’s general manager role. The Browns ultimately hired Kevin Stefanski to be their head coach and Andrew Berry to be their general manager.

The Raiders aren’t the only team that’s shown interest in Mayo. The Patriots’ inside linebackers coach interviewed with the Broncos on Wednesday for their open head coaching gig, and the Texans have reportedly shown interest in him, too.