Tom Brady reportedly plans to retire, but conflicting information has emerged

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots. It's possible Tom Brady has played his last NFL game.

In a bizarre, constantly evolving situation, it’s unclear as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday whether or not Tom Brady plans to retire from the NFL.

Multiple sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington as of Saturday afternoon that Brady, 44, is calling it a career.

A league source confirmed the news to Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe as well, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady does intend to retire.

“The pushback appears to be based on timing, rather than his eventual decision,” Rapoport tweeted at 5:18 p.m.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, followed up with Schefter and said Brady is the only person who can “express his plans with complete accuracy.” Yee expects that to happen “soon.”

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Ever since, the situation has gotten murky, though it appears his official retirement is still likely. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported that Brady is out of the country and “may intend to retire,” but he hasn’t made a “final, final, FINAL decision.”

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told him that Brady hasn’t made a final decision.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Brady called the Buccaneers on Saturday to tell them he’s “not even close” to making a decision.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that, as of Saturday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was unaware that Brady had made a decision. “Not that we know of,” Arians told Stroud.

Hundreds of players and other NFL personnel have congratulated Brady on an epic career, but many are now confused like the general public.

Very funny two-tweet sequence from ex-Patriots receiver Josh Gordon. pic.twitter.com/55WwXFJqjp — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2022

Can’t a guy thank another guy for the memories without everyone thinking he’s retiring!? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played 22 seasons in the NFL.

On his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray earlier this week, Brady used the word “satisfied” and said he gets “a lot of joy” from seeing his kids grow and develop, which made many believe this decision was possible.

According to Schefter and Darlington, sources said Brady knew it was “likely his final act” when he left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“In the days since, he has spent time digesting that mindset and is preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career, sources said,” Schefter and Darlington wrote.

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.”

Brady has been adamant for weeks that he never wanted a “farewell season,” Schefter and Darlington wrote. It’s unknown when he’ll formalize his plans to retire, but Schefter and Darlington said the decision will be made “with consideration to not upstage the NFL’s postseason games or Super Bowl.”

According to the article, Buccaneers executives have been bracing for his retirement in recent weeks. They hoped to make an emphatic pitch to persuade him to play another year, per Schefter and Darlington, but they recognize now that he’s made up his mind, according to that report.