Phil Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel

"There were 10 fire trucks."

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship. –AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
SHARE TWEET
By
DOUG FERGUSON
AP,
August 18, 2019

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Phil Mickelson had a wild Sunday, and that was before he showed up for the BMW Championship.

Mickelson said on Twitter that lightning struck the hotel where he was staying, leading to an evacuation. One problem: He was staying on the top floor, his clubs were in his room and his tee time at Medinah was approaching.

“Kind of a funny deal,” Mickelson said after ending his season with a 71 to fail to reach the Tour Championship. “The building got struck by lightning right above me and blew out a brick chimney and caught fire a little bit. There were 10 fire trucks. I got in my car and left and couldn’t get back. The roads were closed and the hotel was closed.”

Advertisement

Mickelson didn’t sound as though he were overly concerned, saying it would have meant heading home to San Diego that much sooner.

“But things cleared up pretty quickly,” he said. “I was able to get back in and get my stuff.”

Mickelson eventually got to the course in time to change shoes in the parking lot, but not after a tweet saying that his clubs served as a fire retardant. He headed to the range to warm up, pausing only to answer the phone when his wife called to check on him.

He told her at one point, “I tweeted it.”

By the end of the day, Mickelson said everything worked out fine “except for my score.”

After winning at Pebble Beach in February, Mickelson had only one finish inside the top 20 the rest of the year, a tie for 18th at the Masters. His eight missed cuts were the most for him since 1995.

He also failed to qualify for the Presidents Cup team and could be left off a U.S. team for the first time since 1993. U.S. captain Tiger Woods makes his four wild-card picks on Nov. 5. Mickelson has only two tournaments on his schedule before then.

Advertisement

“If I play well I might try to add a couple in Asia to try to warrant a pick,” Mickelson said. “If I’m not playing well, I probably won’t.”

He also wasn’t ready to comment on whether he would talk to Woods about being an assistant, saying he was mentally and physically tired and needed time to decompress.

“I’ve had a rough four, five months, probably the worse four, five months stretch of my career,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having a couple months off and kind of regrouping and come back fresh.”

TOPICS: Golf
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi out of control in return to starting rotation August 18, 2019 | 7:25 PM
Patriots
Patriots grant Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release August 18, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7 August 18, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday August 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
In Connecticut, the Bruins plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.
Bruins
Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut state Capitol August 18, 2019 | 1:24 PM
This undated photo released by Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. Bidding was drawing to a close Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, for the basketball No. 23 Punahou School jersey believed to have been worn by President Barack Obama. Obama the wore that number during the 1978-79 school year in Honolulu. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
National
Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 August 18, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman plots Hollywood takeover August 18, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Patriots
Here's what rookie Damien Harris said after making his Patriots preseason debut August 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has a chance to emerge as a key contributor in his rookie year.
Patriots
What fantasy football experts are saying about Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry August 18, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Chris Davis has had a tough year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't let that stop him from making a young fan's day Saturday.
MLB
9-year-old Red Sox fan meets Orioles' Chris Davis after writing him a letter August 18, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich answers questions during a news conference after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Tennessee Titans August 18, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Orioles, 4-0 August 17, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
What Dave Dombrowski had to say about Chris Sale's elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare August 16, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (52) after an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training Camp
A rookie quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to 'study your playbook.' August 16, 2019 | 3:24 PM