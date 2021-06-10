Golf This Boston golf course was ranked the No. 3 municipal course in the country by experts Boston's investment in local golf courses continues to pay off. Golfers hit fairway shots on hole number 16 at George Wright Golf Course. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In another sign that city of Boston’s investment in its municipal golf courses has paid off, George Wright Golf Course was ranked No. 3 in GOLF’S list of the 30 best municipal golf courses in America.

The course in Hyde Park was created by famed designer Donald Ross in 1938 with funding from the Works Project Administration, a New Deal Agency.

In 2004, the city took operational control over the course, as well as the course at Franklin Park, another Donald Ross creation, allocating about $200,000 a year to invest in each course.

“With no weak links, this municipal course is better than most of the private courses in golf-rich Massachusetts,” according to Ran Morrissett and GOLF’s raters.

Triggs Memorial in Providence also made the list at No. 22. Ross designed a number of courses in Rhode Island, but Triggs was the only public design.