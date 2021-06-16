Golf Weekly tickets to 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline go on sale Friday The Country Club in Brookline has hosted the US Open four times.





Weekly ticket packages for the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline will go on sale Friday.

The golf major returns to The Country Club June 13-19, 2022, for the fourth time and the first time in 34 years. The last time the Brookline club hosted was in 1988, when Curtis Strange won in a playoff over Nick Faldo.

“It is an incredible opportunity to bring the championship back to the site of one of the most significant events in American golf history,” John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships, said in a release.

Five ticket packages will go on sale this week:

Weekly Gallery: Access to grounds for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday practices, and all four rounds.

Weekly Trophy Club: Access to grounds on all seven days, plus entry into Trophy Club lounge.

The Garden: Access to grounds on all seven days, plus more food and beverage options.

The Cabana: Luxury option with 12 tickets per day, plus on-demand food, beverage, and bottle service.

Two-Day Reserved Grandstand: Two packages with weekday and weekend options for American Express customers, with access to grandstand near the second and fifth holes.

USGA members can access a ticket presale beginning Tuesday.

Other ticket packages, for daily and multiday access to the event, will go on sale at a later date.