Golf The Country Club in Brookline is set to host the next US Open The tournament marks the first time in 34 years a golf major will be held in the Boston area. The 18th green and the clubhouse at The Country Club in Brookline, which will host the 2022 US Open golf tournament. James Sylvia / MembersFirst

For the first time in 34 years, a major golf championship will take place in the Boston area.

The 2022 US Open will tee off at The Country Club in Brookline — the 10th major open to take place in Massachusetts, and the fourth to take place at The Country Club. Weeklong tickets went on sale Friday on the USGA website.

“This is going to be huge for just that vibe of getting a major sports event in our backyard,” The Country Club general manager Kristen LaCount told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “It’s going to be the first one since the pandemic to be back to normal. So what an awesome thing for us to be able to host it.”

The Country Club has a rich history. In 1894, the club was one of five that banded together to form the USGA. Along with the Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, IL, Newport Country Club in Rhode Island, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island and Saint Andrew’s Golf Club in New York City, The Country Club was part of a group often referred to as “The Founding 5.”

“We use the term, ‘The cathedrals of the game,’” Jeff Hall, the USGA’s managing director of rules and open championships told Volin. “It’s a founding club of the USGA, it’s got history, and we’re just delighted to be able to go back and continue that history.”

Advertisement:

The US Open took place at The Country Club three times — 1913, 1968, and 1988. The course also played host to the Ryder Cup in 1999, where the US claimed a memorable victory over the Europeans with a huge Sunday performance.

PGA pro Justin Thomas, a former No. 1 golfer in the world, called The Country Club one of his favorite courses.

“Just old school golf, all right in front of you, small greens,” Thomas said, per Volin. “It’s one of those places where you walk around the clubhouse and grounds and you get a grasp of everything and how special it is.

Read the full story here.