Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is hosting a free virtual workout class, following in the footsteps of his good friend and ex-teammate Julian Edelman.

As was the case with Edelman’s, Amendola’s session requires no equipment.

New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness will live stream the 20-minute class on its Facebook page Wednesday at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it right on time, the entire workout will also be available to watch on the company’s YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.

Both Amendola’s and Edelman’s workouts are part of the free “Home Work-Ins” series that Planet Fitness launched earlier this month. All Planet Fitness gyms are temporarily closed to comply with the government’s mandates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Amendola, who re-signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, played five seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl titles. Since leaving New England in 2018, he and Edelman have remained in close touch.