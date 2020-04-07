Danny Amendola is hosting a free virtual workout class

Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola. –Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
April 7, 2020

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is hosting a free virtual workout class, following in the footsteps of his good friend and ex-teammate Julian Edelman.

As was the case with Edelman’s, Amendola’s session requires no equipment.

New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness will live stream the 20-minute class on its Facebook page Wednesday at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it right on time, the entire workout will also be available to watch on the company’s YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.

Both Amendola’s and Edelman’s workouts are part of the free “Home Work-Ins” series that Planet Fitness launched earlier this month. All Planet Fitness gyms are temporarily closed to comply with the government’s mandates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Amendola, who re-signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, played five seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl titles. Since leaving New England in 2018, he and Edelman have remained in close touch.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Health Patriots Things to Do

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tom Brady
Read between the lines of Tom Brady's Players' Tribune essay: He's unhappy with Bill Belichick April 7, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Larry Bird and Magic Johnson tangle in a 1984 game.
Celtics
Chad Finn: What I learned from watching hours of old NBA games April 7, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale, days after Tommy John surgery, is prepping for rehab – wherever that may be April 7, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady's Bucs jersey
NFL
The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms, including Tom Brady's April 7, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Many have been discussing whether Jarrett Stidham could replace Tom Brady next season.
Patriots
3 things we learned from Bleacher Report's feature on Jarrett Stidham April 7, 2020 | 2:32 PM
ATLANTIC – This course is often overlooked among its upscale neighbors, Pinehills and Waverly Oaks. In fact, New England Journal of Golf has called Atlantic Country Club the most underappreciated course in Massachusetts. Atlantic has four sets of tees, and it can provide a good test as well. 450 Little Sandy Pond Road, Plymouth, 508-759-6644, atlanticcountryclub.com, $48 weekdays, $58 Fri-Sun and holidays, not including cart
Golf
Golf courses in Mass. are closed, but organizers want to open safely April 7, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will match up to $250,000 in donations to Greater Boston Food Bank amid coronavirus outbreak April 7, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz addresses fans during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, before the team's MLB American League baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL)
Big Papi
David Ortiz has a message for Boston: ‘We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back’ April 7, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady has reportedly discussed playing beyond age 45 April 7, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20), Torey Krug (47) and David Pastrnak (88) celebrate Pastrnak's overtime goal.
Hockey
The NHL playoffs were supposed to start Wednesday. What happens now? April 7, 2020 | 7:49 AM
NBA
Commissioner Adam Silver does not expect any NBA decisions before May April 7, 2020 | 7:39 AM
NFL
NFL delays start of offseason workout programs for teams April 7, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Baseball
MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona April 7, 2020 | 7:28 AM
The statue of Boston Marathon runner John A. Kelley in Newton was decorated with protective masks as a reminder of best health practices.
Health
Why masks are being placed on statues of runners all over the place April 7, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
Bruins
Bobby Orr wrote a moving letter to the ‘heroes’ working at Mass. General April 6, 2020 | 11:24 PM
Gregory Campbell and the Bruins won their series vs. the Rangers with a 3-1 victory in Game 5.
Bruins
NESN is recruiting ex-Bruins to provide social media commentary on classic rebroadcasts April 6, 2020 | 11:19 PM
Danny Ainge.
Celtics
The NBA is changing its pre-draft process for workouts, interviews April 6, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL team personnel will conduct the 2020 draft from their homes April 6, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Myron Rolle is currently helping treat COVID-19 patients at Mass. General.
Health
Myron Rolle was once football's No. 1 recruit. He's now a doctor at Mass. General. April 6, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady
Tom Brady writes on his time in New England, and why he left April 6, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
Masters rescheduled for Nov. 9-15 April 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (left) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011.
Football
Tom Brady was unanimously voted to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team April 6, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Manny Ramirez gets a lift from Julio Lugo.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who hit the longest home run you have ever seen in person? April 6, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Michael Phelps.
Tokyo Olympics
Appearing on 'Today,' Michael Phelps urged Olympians to 'take care of their mental health' April 6, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Ireland's Shane Lowry walks with his umbrella on the 6th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Golf
British Open canceled as golf jostles its schedule April 6, 2020 | 12:42 PM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
Here's the Buccaneers' code name for their pursuit of Tom Brady April 6, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Tiger Woods at TPC Boston.
Golf
Boston’s PGA Tour event, scheduled for August, pushed back one week April 6, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
ESPN draft analyst says Jarrett Stidham is 'not ready to lead' to the Patriots April 6, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon flies past Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright during the first half Saturday.
NFL Draft
How pro day cancellations are forcing changes to NFL draft process April 6, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Rob Gronkowski took home a big honor Sunday night.
Wrestlemania
Rob Gronkowski wins WWE’s 24/7 championship April 5, 2020 | 10:52 PM