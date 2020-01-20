Inside LeBron James Jr.’s visit to Springfield for the Hoophall Classic

In front of a sold out arena, LeBron James Jr. was a must-see.

LeBron James Jr and Sierra Canyon were a sight to see at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA
LeBron James Jr, and Sierra Canyon were a sight to see at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield. –Deyscha Smith
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 20, 2020

SPRINGFIELD — Two hours before the last game of the Hoophall Classic, the Blake Physical Arena at Springfield College on Saturday is standing-room only. Fans donning gold and purple Lakers jerseys pack the arena, waiting in anticipation. They had just watched the St. Patrick School’s Noah Farrakhan take on his former team, IMG Academy, in a competitive matchup that featured Tennessee-bound Jaden Springer. They murmur to each other while looking over at the entrance to the locker room. Any minute now, they will finally get to see the arrival of Sierra Canyon’s LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

When the most famous high school basketball player in the world strolls onto the court, the crowd roars in cheers and applause. Wearing cream Beats by Dre headphones, a white short-sleeve shirt, and off-white Nikes on his feet, he shoots around with his team during warmups as “Iced out” by French Montana blares from the speakers. The crowd, now standing on their feet with arms stretched out as far as they can, beg and plead for his attention while waving their iPhones.

Advertisement

“Bronny! Bronny!” a group of kids in Nike sweatshirts scream at him.  He doesn’t notice, instead focused on finding another basketball to shoot. After a few misses and makes, he walks to the other end of the court to warm up with Kentucky-commit Brandon Boston Jr.

LeBron James Jr. warming up on Saturday before Sierra Canyon took on Dominican High School at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. —Deyscha Smith

Even before the game starts, the allure of LeBron James Jr. is as interesting as the hype that follows him anywhere he goes. To adoring fans of all ages chanting his name, Bronny represents the possibility that one day, he could carry on his father’s basketball prowess.

As the starters are called, Bronny is not one of them. He stands at the end of a line of his teammates, giving each starter a personalized handshake to hype them up before tip-off. Then he takes his seat on the bench, waiting to be subbed in.

Bronny James doing a signature handshake with Ziaire Williams as the starters are announced before the game. —Deyscha Smith

With four minutes left in the first quarter, Bronny’s moment comes amidst a roar of cheers and applause from the crowd. Finally, what everyone had come to see.

He finds his place nicely within Sierra Canyon’s offense and right away, he sends a sharp pass to Roxbury’s Shy Odom, who is open in the paint and finishes with an easy layup.  On the next offensive possession, he dishes a lob to Boston – who misses the dunk. It’s a highlight reel that could have happened, with Bronny as the orchestrator.

Advertisement

While watching, it’s easy to subconsciously want to compare Bronny to LeBron. He shows a strong passing ability and a solid level of decision-making. He orchestrates the offense and makes a play familiar to those done by his father: when a ball is tipped off the fingers of Odom, Bronny dashes to the baseline and saves it from going out of bounds by snagging it with both hands and dishing it behind his back. Boston catches it, dribbles down the lane and then finds Odom – who knocks down a dunk. It’s a testament to Boston’s ability to find his teammates and create scoring opportunities, but it’s a glimpse at Bronny’s own potential. Although he only finished with three points, his developing skillset is there.

Sierra Canyon torches Dominican High School, winning 90-55. They put on a show: from Boston dunking over Alex Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, to Odom dazzling in front of his home crowd, finishing with 16 points, 10 boards and earning Player of the Game.

Odom, whose nickname on the team is “Muscle Man”, compared his teammates to superheroes after the game: Zaire Williams is Iron Man, Tookey Wigington is Spider-Man, Amari Bailey Superman, Boston is Batman and Robert Thibiant is Robin. Sierra Canyon is a team composed of special talent and skill, idolized by fans.

So who would Bronny be?

“Bronny would be Captain America,” Odom said.

Given the scene in Springfield, it’s fitting. When Steve Rogers later becomes Captain America in the Marvel Universe, he is met with expectations and given a responsibility to protect others. Bronny, too, has a level of expectation and a responsibility placed on his shoulders to demonstrate athletic promise. He is met with criticism, and during Monday’s game, he was hit with an object from someone in the stands.

Advertisement

“You’d be surprised by all the stuff Bronny has to go through,” teammate Ziaire Williams told Yahoo Sports. “It’s not fair, but he doesn’t let it faze him at all. I’m learning how to be more like that from him, and he’s younger than me.”

LeBron James Jr. subbing into the game. —Deyscha Smith

With this level of attention, it’s easy to forget that he is 15 years old and Sierra Canyon is only a high school team. But, an hour or so after the game is over, when Blake Arena is clear of spectators and most media members, the Sierra Canyon boys finally have their fun.

They run around the basketball court, joking around with each other. Some of them crowd around the free-throw line, watching members of the team’s personnel go one on one with each other. Wade holds a camcorder in his hands, laughing while filming the matchup.  Boston sits on top of a nearby table, scrolling on his cell phone and staring at the screen. Bronny sits at the same table as Boston, next to Dylan White. He looks around, as if he’s thinking about something.

Perhaps for the first time, he might be taking it all in.

TOPICS: High School Sports Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
Celtics
What Kemba Walker said about his first win against LeBron James January 21, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Boston MA 1/20/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) making a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
10 notes and observations from the Celtics' impressive beatdown of the Lakers January 21, 2020 | 12:55 AM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top Lakers 139-107 January 20, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Jaylen Brown might have had the most impressive dunk of his career on Monday night.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown's dunk on LeBron James January 20, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates the 49ers' win in the NFC Championship Game.
Patriots
Here's how all the ex-Patriots fared in the playoffs this weekend January 20, 2020 | 7:02 PM
LEBRON
LeBron James, in town for Celtics-Lakers, detours to Springfield to catch son’s game January 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Bruins
How the Bruins plan to spend their upcoming 'bye week' January 20, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Celtics
Celtics and Lakers should be pretty much at full strength January 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'open-minded' about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins January 20, 2020 | 10:43 AM
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
NFC Championship
Mostert carries 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers January 19, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust, left, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins blow another multi-goal lead in loss to Penguins January 19, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half.
AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes lifts Chiefs to the Super Bowl with win over Titans January 19, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Jaroslav Halak keeps the puck out of the net as Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev look for a rebound during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins give up 3-0 lead, lose to Penguins 4-3 January 19, 2020 | 4:51 PM
J.D. Martinez opted into his contract with the Red Sox for 2020.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez said MLB investigation will show 'nothing going on' with Red Sox January 19, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
Celtics-Lakers
Avery Bradley is 'excited' to take on the Celtics January 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham warm up before a game.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham had to say about backing up Tom Brady January 19, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting January 19, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Everything you need to know about the conference championship games January 19, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
NFL
Key NFL offseason dates, and how they affect Tom Brady and the Patriots January 19, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Sports News
Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return January 19, 2020 | 3:30 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a drink during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,
Tennis
2019 champ Novak Djokovic eyes 5th post-30 Slam title in Australia January 19, 2020 | 2:19 AM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shoots a 3-point shot over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Suns despite franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Marcus Smart January 18, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
What baseball writers are saying about Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame chances January 18, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a press conference where it was announced that he will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in Cincinnati. Rose says cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
MLB
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose January 18, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
How Bay Area media has covered Jimmy Garoppolo January 18, 2020 | 10:16 AM
The Houston Astros used video to steal signs on their way to a World Series title in 2017.
MLB
Technology throws a curveball to a sport built on cheating. Or gamesmanship? January 17, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jason Garrett is now with the New York Giants.
NFL
New York Giants hire Jason Garrett as OC, Patrick Graham as DC January 17, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek appeared to a fan favorite potential candidate for filling the team's vacant manager position.
Red Sox Manager
Red Sox fans chant they want Jason Varitek hired as manager January 17, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Jayson Tatum's jersey is the fourth-best selling jersey in the league.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker among the NBA's top-selling jerseys January 17, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Red Sox
WEEI shortens cast working with Joe Castiglione on Red Sox broadcasts in 2020 January 17, 2020 | 6:21 PM