What are the most lopsided trades in Boston sports history?

The Parish-McHale trade was one of the best in Boston history. But what about others? We look at the good — and the bad — over the years.

The Bruins landed Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque in two of the most favorable trades in the history of Boston sports.RICHMAN, EVAN GLOBE STAFF
The Bruins landed Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque in two of the most favorable trades in the history of Boston sports. –RICHMAN, EVAN GLOBE STAFF
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Andrew Mahoney
June 11, 2020 | 11:45 AM

June 9 marked the 40th anniversary of the Celtics trading the first pick of the NBA draft to the Golden State Warriors for center Robert Parish and the third pick. After the Warriors grabbed center Joe Barry Carroll, the Celtics took forward Kevin McHale.

Parish and McHale would go on to Hall of Fame careers, teaming up with Larry Bird for one of the best frontcourts in NBA history.

Carroll played for five teams over 10 seasons, making one All-Star appearance before retiring in 1991.

It ranks as one of the most lopsided deals in the history of Boston sports. Here’s a look at a few others, both good and bad, for each organization.

Patriots

Jan. 27, 2000

The Patriots wanted desperately to hire Bill Belichick to replace Pete Carroll as coach, but Belichick was under contract to the New York Jets.

Eventually, they pried him away when they sent the 16th overall pick in the 2000 draft plus fourth- and seventh-rounders in 2001 in exchange for Belichick, a 2001 fifth-round pick, and a 2002 seventh-round selection.

Both teams shuffled those picks around, and the Jets ended up with Shaun Ellis, defensive back Jamie Henderson, and defensive lineman James Reed.

Ellis had a nice career, playing 11 seasons with the Jets before joining the Patriots for his final season in 2011. Henderson made one start in three seasons with the Jets, while Reed had 32 starts in seven seasons in the league, the final two with the Chiefs.

In addition to Belichick, the Patriots landed tight end Arther Love and kicker Owen Pochman, neither of whom ever played a game for them. But for the last 20 years with Belichick running the show, the Patriots have been the model franchise, winning six Super Bowls and going to three others.

April 30, 1985

Ahead of the 1985 draft, the Patriots traded their first-round pick, No. 16, and their third-round pick, No. 75, to the 49ers for the 28th pick in the first round, the 56th overall pick in the second round, and the 84th pick in the third round.

The 49ers selected Jerry Rice and Rickey Moore, while the Patriots took Trevor Matich, Ben Thomas, and Audray McMillan.

Rice would become the greatest wide receiver to play the game, finishing his 20-season career with 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards. He also had 208 touchdowns (197 receiving, 10 rushing, and one fumble recovery).

Moore, a running back out of Alabama, never played for the 49ers. He played 22 games over the course of three seasons for the Bills, Oilers, and Cardinals.

Matich injured his ankle in the first game of his rookie season with the Patriots and missed the rest of the year. He appeared in 25 games over the next three seasons, then went on to play another eight seasons with the Lions, Jets, Colts, and Redskins.

Thomas appeared in 19 games over two seasons with the Patriots, including one start. He played in 54 games in five seasons for five teams before retiring in 1991.

McMillan played eight seasons in the NFL, tallying 19 interceptions and reaching the Pro Bowl in 1992. Unfortunately, none of it happened with the Patriots, who cut him at the end of training camp his rookie season. After three seasons with the Oilers, he found his greatest success with the Vikings.

Red Sox

July 31, 1997

With the Mariners in search of relievers at the trade deadline, they shipped minor league catcher Jason Varitek and pitcher Derek Lowe to the Red Sox to land Heathcliff Slocumb.

In 84 games in two seasons with the Mariners, Slocumb posted a 4.97 ERA, recording just 13 saves.

Lowe played eight seasons with the Red Sox, recording 42 saves in 2000, when he was named to the All-Star team. In 2002, he joined the rotation, starting 32 games and going 21-8 with a 2.58 ERA to again make the All-Star team. In 2004, he was the winning pitcher in the series-clinching games of the ALDS, the ALCS, and the World Series.

Varitek played the next 15 seasons with the Red Sox, winning World Series in 2004 and 2007. He appeared in 1,546 games and caught an MLB-record four no-hitters by four different pitchers.

Aug. 31, 1990

Yes, selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees is perhaps the most lopsided deal in the history of sports, but there have been other blunders by the Red Sox.

In 1990, the Red Sox were in contention to clinch their third AL East title in five seasons when general manager Lou Gorman wanted to bolster the bullpen. He sent infielder Jeff Bagwell to the Astros for reliever Larry Andersen.

The 37-year-old Andersen did his job, appearing in 15 games that September as the Red Sox reached the postseason. He had a 1.23 ERA and struck out 25 batters while walking just three. But he was a free agent at the end of the season, and returned to the National League to sign with the Padres.

Bagwell went on to become a Hall of Famer — a career .297/.408/.540 hitter with 449 homers, 202 steals, and a 149 OPS+ in 15 seasons with the Astros.

Bruins

May 15, 1967

The Bruins acquired Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, and Fred Stanfield from the Chicago Blackhawks for Pit Martin, Jack Norris, and Gilles Marotte.

Esposito scored 459 goals in 625 games with the Bruins, averaging 65 per season in a six-season stretch between 1969-75, when he led the league in goals. The Bruins won the Stanley Cup twice in that stretch.

Stanfield scored at least 20 goals six times, while Hodge scored 289 goals over nine seasons in Boston.

Martin scored 243 goals in 11 seasons in Chicago, but Marotte and Norris played only 202 combined games with the Blackhawks.

June 28, 1964

Shortly after drafting Ken Dryden, the Bruins shipped the goalie to the Montreal Canadiens along with Alex Campbell for Paul Reid and Guy Allen.

Dryden was the only player in this exchange to actually go on to play in the NHL, winning six Stanley Cups in eight seasons with the Canadiens, with two of the Cup victories coming against the Bruins in 1977 and 1978. He posted 46 shutouts in 397 games and won five Vezina Trophies.

Celtics

In addition to the McHale/Parish trade, there’s no shortage of great heists to choose from when discussing Red Auerbach’s career with the Celtics. On April 30, 1956, he traded future Hall of Fame center Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan to the St. Louis Hawks for the No. 2 pick, with which the Celtics selected Bill Russell.

On June 27, 1983, he sent backup center Rick Robey to Phoenix for guard Dennis Johnson. The Celtics made the NBA Finals the next four seasons, winning the title twice, with DJ as point guard.

But to find one of the worst moves, you have to go to Rick Pitino’s reign of terror.

After selecting Chauncey Billups with the third pick in the 1997 draft, Pitino shipped him away after just 51 games along with Dee Brown to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 18, 1998, in exchange for Kenny Anderson, Popeye Jones, and Zan Tabak.

Anderson had a decent run with the Celtics, starting at point guard as the team advanced to the 2002 conference finals. But he was traded to Seattle the following offseason.

Billups went on to play 17 years in the league and was named to five All-Star teams. He was named MVP of the 2004 NBA Finals after leading the Detroit Pistons to the championship.

Other notable Boston trades

April 29, 2007: Randy Moss to the Patriots for a fourth-round pick to the Raiders.

Nov. 28, 2003: Curt Schilling to the Red Sox for Casey Fossum, Brandon Lyon, Jorge de la Rosa, and Michael Goss.

Nov. 18, 1997: Pedro Martinez to the Red Sox for prospects Carl Pavano and Tony Armas Jr.

June 6, 1986: Cam Neely and a first-round pick (Glen Wesley) to the Bruins from Vancouver for Barry Pederson.

Oct. 9, 1978: Bruins trade goalie Ron Grahame to the Los Angeles Kings for a first round pick, which turned out to be the eighth overall in 1979. The Bruins used the pick to take Ray Bourque.

April 5, 1976: Patriots trade Jim Plunkett to the 49ers for two 1976 first-round picks and a first- and second-rounder in 1977. The Patriots chose Pete Brock, Tim Fox, Raymond Clayborn, and Horace Ivory with those picks.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: History Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy at a press conference in 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy discussed the team's statement on racist incidents at Fenway Park June 11, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots
Why Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could be signs of an evolving Patriots offense in 2020 June 11, 2020 | 7:14 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Wake Forest's Jared Shuster pitches during an NCAA baseball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Shuster was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
MLB
New Bedford's Jared Shuster was selected by the Braves in the 1st round of the MLB Draft June 11, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox 1st-round draft pick Nick Yorke June 11, 2020 | 6:39 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
Red Sox
The Red Sox select Nick Yorke in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft June 10, 2020 | 8:57 PM
LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James and other stars form a voting rights group June 10, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.
MLB
Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick June 10, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
Rob Manfred says '100 percent' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon June 10, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Torii Hunter of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim slides safely past the tag of Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway in 2012.
Red Sox
Red Sox respond to Torii Hunter's claims of racial abuse at Fenway Park: 'This is real.' June 10, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Roy Halladay, taken at No. 17 by Toronto in 1995, won 203 games and two Cy Young Awards in his Hall of Fame career.
MLB
Who are the best players to be picked 17th overall in the MLB draft? June 10, 2020 | 5:26 PM
NESN sports broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking precautions from traveling to cover the Red Sox early-season games due to coronavirus.
Red Sox
Video: A conversation with Jerry Remy June 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Watch: Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward get back to work in Brighton June 10, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Devin McCourty hears from Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, teammates past and present June 10, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Colin Kaepernick looks on during a private NFL workout in 2019.
Patriots
Joe Kennedy calls for the Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick June 10, 2020 | 10:18 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
Sports News
What Bruce Arena and Andrew Farrell said about the MLS summer tournament June 10, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Will Fenway sit silent all season long?
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball is at risk of losing the lifers like me June 10, 2020 | 7:08 AM
alt text
Media
How Tampa Bay sportswriters are covering the arrival of Tom Brady June 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, The main entrance in front of Chase Field is devoid of activity in Phoenix. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
MLB
MLB players' latest proposal: 89 games, with prorated money June 9, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Shortstop Michael Chavis from Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Georgia, posts his name on the board at the 2014 MLB baseball draft Thursday, June 5, 2014, in Secaucus, N.J. Chavis was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 26th pick in the first round. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
MLB
The MLB Draft starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. June 9, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Robert Parish presented Kevin McHale with a jersey autographed by himself and Larry Bird at McHale's number-retirement ceremony in January 1994.
Celtics
40 years ago, the Celtics pulled off a trade that cemented a championship foundation June 9, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Theo Epstein speaking to reporters at the White House in 2017 after President Barack Obama honored the 2016 World Series champion Cubs.
MLB
Theo Epstein spoke about systemic racism, promises 'to be better' with hiring practices June 9, 2020 | 8:44 AM
The parking lots outside of Gillette Stadium before the Patriots hosted the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game.
NFL
NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities June 9, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
16 teams will advance to the playoffs in latest MLB plan June 9, 2020 | 7:41 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, kneels next to teammates Christen Press (12), Ali Krieger (11), Crystal Dunn (16) and Ashlyn Harris (22) as the national anthem is played before the team's exhibition soccer match against the Netherlands in Atlanta. The U.S. women's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Rapinoe started kneeling during the national anthem. The U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Soccer
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy June 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Pat Kraft is Boston College's new director of athletics.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways from Boston College AD Pat Kraft's introductory press conference June 8, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Brooklyn Dodgers third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the opening game of the 1955 World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Sports Q
What is the one Boston sports mystery you want solved? June 8, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Devin McCourty playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots' team conversations about protests June 8, 2020 | 3:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 6: A pattern with a message showing appreciation for nurses is displayed in the outfield grass as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due the coronavirus pandemic on May 6, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Baseball
MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75 percent of salaries June 8, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Hockey East netted itself a commissioner with a throrough understanding of the league when it hired Steve Metcalf.
College Hockey
How Steve Metcalf’s professional journey prepared him to be Hockey East commissioner June 8, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Reche Caldwell makes a crucial catch to set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal against the Chargers in the playoffs in Jan. 2007.
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady among those to pay tribute to Reche Caldwell June 8, 2020 | 10:53 AM