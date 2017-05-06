Check out David Ortiz’s Kentucky Derby attire
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is at the Kentucky Derby this weekend.
Looking dapper in a striped suit jacket, bow tie, and brimmed hat, Ortiz smiled in front of a wall of flowers in this photo he posted to his Instagram account on Saturday:
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Jimmy Garoppolo, and more current and former New England Patriots players are also attending the 143rd running of the Derby.
