Julian Edelman ‘🐐 it was a honor’: Sports world reacts to Tom Brady’s reported retirement Julian Edelman was among the first to share his congratulations. Julian Edelman was the top receiver of Tom Brady's career. Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

Following ESPN’s report of Tom Brady’s retirement from football, teammates, athletes, and others were quick to share their congratulations with the star quarterback.

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was the first. Edelman tweeted “Thanks for the memories, babe,” with a picture of Brady during his Patriots days.

No other receiver caught more passes from Brady than Edelman, who caught 689 passes for 7,674 yards with 41 touchdowns from Brady.

Brady’s company, TB12, also tweeted out its congratulations to Brady.

“7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady,” the company tweeted.

https://twitter.com/TB12sports/status/1487513088735731712

TB12 Sports has since deleted the tweet.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum also weighed in.

“🐐 it was a honor,” Tatum tweeted.

🐐 it was a honor https://t.co/se4IamYa2R — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 29, 2022

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave a simple reaction to the news, tweeting out three clapping emojis.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went head-to-head with Brady in Super Bowl LV, also sent out a simple tweet, calling him the “GOAT.”

Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was teammates with Brady from 2017-19, offered his congratulations on Instagram.

“The Greatest. Thanks my friend for everything. Was a honor to share the field with you. 🐐,” Gilmore wrote with pictures attached of the two celebrating after their 2018 AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin shared how much of an honor it was to play with Brady.

“The best ever,” Godwin tweeted. “Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam”

The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022

Brady’s other top receiver in Tampa Bay also chimed in.

“Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady,” Mike Evans tweeted with a goat emoji.

Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐 — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022

Longtime Patriot Devin McCourty joked about how the news was announced.

22yrs and you can’t announce your future plans yourself lol (Dmac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 29, 2022

Former Patriot safety Patrick Chung went uncensored on his thoughts about Brady.

“@TomBrady congrats man! You’re the fu***** greatest! Thank you for everything you’ve done for football and for me personally. Enjoy life my man,” Chung wrote.

@TomBrady congrats man! You’re the fu***** greatest! Thank you for everything you’ve done for football and for me personally. Enjoy life my man. — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 29, 2022

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead shared how much Brady’s about to enjoy the retired life.

“If Tom thought playing was fun, retirement is that much better! Congrats brother @TomBrady!” Woodhead wrote.

If Tom thought playing was fun, retirement is that much better! Congrats brother @TomBrady! https://t.co/FLE0YDvSPv — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 29, 2022