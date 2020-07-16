The Revolution’s big three showcased their potential, and other observations from the MLS is Back tournament

A week into the MLS is Back Tournament, the league’s return to meaningful games for the first time since March has been threatened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Two teams, FC Dallas and Nashville SC, were forced to withdraw before even playing a game due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players. Several other games, including the Revolution’s clash with DC United, have already had to be rescheduled. Yet ensconced within the league’s mandated Disney World “bubble,” the tournament has proceeded even as the number of positive tests in Florida have soared.

Amid the wider challenges, the Revolution won their opener against the Montreal Impact last Thursday, 1-0. The three points for the win, like all wins in the group stage, will be added to the team’s regular season total – the league says the regular season will resume at some point following the end of the summer tournament.