Boston resident Molly Seidel places sixth at London Marathon

Molly Seidel, the Boston resident and former NCAA champion with Notre Dame who qualified for the US Olympic Marathon team in February, placed sixth at the London Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:25.13, a personal best.

Seidel was running in just her second marathon after the Olympic Marathon trials in Atlanta, where she placed second (2:27.31).

Sara Hall was the top American finisher in London, placing second with a personal best of 2:22.01. Hall, 37, has run the Boston Marathon multiple times and won the gold medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the 2011 Pan American Games.