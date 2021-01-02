Bruins reportedly may play outdoor game in February

According to a report by Canada’s Sportsnet Friday, the Bruins and Flyers may face off in an outdoor game near Lake Tahoe in Nevada in February.

The game, which Sportsnet reported would be Feb. 21 on a rink created on the Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s golf course, would be one of two played as part of an NHL “Outdoor Weekend.” The other game, on Feb. 20, would match the Avalanche against the Golden Knights.

The Bruins schedule recently released by the NHL appears to allow for the possibility of an outdoor game well outside the regular travel range planned this season for the realigned East Division. The Bruins play the Devils on Feb. 18 in Boston, the Flyers on Feb. 21, and then the Islanders on Feb. 25 in New York. Much of the Bruins’ 56-game schedule has shorter gaps between games, or more games within a time frame like the Feb. 19-25 range.

The Bruins have played in three NHL Winter Classic outdoor games: 2010 vs. the Flyers at Fenway Park, 2016 vs. the Canadiens at Gillette Stadium, and 2019 vs. the Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

According to Sportsnet, fans would not be allowed at either outdoor game.

The NHL has not announced any plans for outdoor games.