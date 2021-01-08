Curt Schilling, on cusp of Baseball Hall of Fame announcement, defends pro-Trump mob

Curt Schilling took to social media to show support for those who took part in Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.

The former Red Sox ace sent out this tweet just before midnight on Wednesday evening after a pro-Donald Trump mob departed the Capitol:

“You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, [shut up] and watch folks start a confrontation for [expletive] that matters like rights, democracy and the end of [government] corruption.”