Local Bruins ratings on NESN soar to highest level since 2014-15 season The Bruins face the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.





The Bruins begin the postseason Saturday against the Capitals. But the season has already been a success in one measure: Bruins telecasts were a ratings hit on NESN this season.

The 49 games that were broadcast on the network drew a 4.18 household rating, the highest for a season since 2014-15 and up 18 percent over last season.

The broadcasts saw growth of 10 percent or greater in some notable demographics, including adults 18-34 (2.19 rating, 11 percent growth), and men 25-54 (3.87 rating, up 12 percent). The adults 25-54 demo earned a 2.81 rating, up 7 percent over last season.

NESN will host an hour of pregame and postgame coverage during the Bruins’ playoff run. The network will carry Games 2-4 of the first-round series, with details on Games 5-7 if necessary still to be determined.