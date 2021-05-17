Local Fenway Park, TD Garden to allow full capacity beginning May 29 as Mass. lifts COVID-19 restrictions Red Sox games will feel like Red Sox games again. The city of Boston will allow Fenway Park to open to 100 percent capacity.





Massachusetts’s largest sports venues will welcome fans with no capacity limit beginning May 29, state officials announced Monday.

The lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions coincides with Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the state is on track to vaccinate 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, and it accelerates a previously set timeline by more than two months.

Boston is following the state’s lead. Per a spokesperson for Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Fenway Park and TD Garden will reopen with no capacity restrictions starting May 29.

Sam Kennedy, Red Sox president and CEO, said in a statement that the team is looking forward to welcoming back the full complement of fans for games and concerts at Fenway Park, which seats 37,731 for games when sold out.

“We are excited see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead,” Kennedy said.

The first Red Sox home game that’s not subjected to capacity limits will be a 4:10 p.m. matchup against the Miami Marlins May 29.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough expects to be at full capacity for events. The next Revolution home match, on May 22, will be held under the current protocols. The following Revolution home match (June 23 vs. the New York Red Bulls) will be under the new guidelines.

Gillette will host the Premier Lacrosse League’s opening tournament from June 4-6, featuring five games at full lacrosse capacity.

By the time TD Garden opens up fully (it seats 19,580), it may be too late to see the city’s teams.

If the Celtics beat the Washington Wizards Tuesday night, they will earn a spot in the NBA playoffs as the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2 Nets. If they lose, they need to win one more game Thursday night to earn the No. 8 seed and face a first-round matchup with the top-seeded 76ers.

The Bruins lost the opener of their first-round playoff series against the Capitals. If they advance, they’ll face the winner of the other East Division series between the Islanders and Penguins in front of a potential full house at the Garden.

The state had upped capacity limits from 12 to 25 percent last week at stadiums.

Youth sports

Effective on May 18, athletes 18 and under will no longer be required to wear masks while playing outdoor sports. Effective May 29, all restrictions on youth and amateur sports will be lifted.

In a statement, the MIAA’s director of communications Tara Bennett said that masks will still be required for high school sports under the organization’s jurisdiction but that things are changing quickly.

Jim McBride and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.