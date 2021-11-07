Local Report: Panthers’ Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Patriots on Sunday Sam Darnold is in his fourth season in the NFL.





The Carolina Panthers plan to start Sam Darnold at quarterback on Sunday vs. the Patriots, according to an ESPN report.

Carolina’s regular starting quarterback was listed as questionable and was limited in practice all week because of a concussion and shoulder injury, but was cleared to play on Saturday. Backup P.J. Walker took most of the reps in practice.

Darnold has played in all eight games for the Panthers (4-4) this season and has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,814 and seven touchdowns.

Darnold is in his first season with the Panthers after three with the Jets, who drafted him in the first round in 2018.