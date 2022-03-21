Bruins agree to two-year contract extension with Jake DeBrusk ahead of Monday’s trade deadline
Less than five hours before Monday’s NHL trade deadline, the Bruins announced they signed disgruntled winger Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension that carries a budget-friendly $4 million cap hit.
DeBrusk, 25, who requested to be traded prior to the season, still could be dealt Monday, prior to the 3 p.m. deadline. It’s possible Bruins general manager Don Sweeney already has a deal in place and the extension is part of a sign-and-trade agreement.
Sweeney, who on Saturday acquired top defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim, is not scheduled to address the media until after 4 p.m. Monday.
For reasons he has not made public, DeBrusk requested to be traded, presumably because of a disagreement over how he has been used in the lineup by coach Bruce Cassidy.
DeBrusk has continued not to comment, telling a Globe reporter on a recent road trip that he chose to “plead the fifth” rather than explain his position.
DeBrusk, on the books for nearly $5 million this season, is taking a step back in his current salary. But the $4 million figure represents a slight increase over his $3.675 million cap hit of the last two seasons.
This story will be updated.
