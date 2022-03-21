Local Bruins agree to two-year contract extension with Jake DeBrusk ahead of Monday’s trade deadline If the Bruins deal Jake DeBrusk, a return like the one Montreal got for Tyler Toffoli would be ideal.





Less than five hours before Monday’s NHL trade deadline, the Bruins announced they signed disgruntled winger Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension that carries a budget-friendly $4 million cap hit.

DeBrusk, 25, who requested to be traded prior to the season, still could be dealt Monday, prior to the 3 p.m. deadline. It’s possible Bruins general manager Don Sweeney already has a deal in place and the extension is part of a sign-and-trade agreement.

Sweeney, who on Saturday acquired top defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim, is not scheduled to address the media until after 4 p.m. Monday.

For reasons he has not made public, DeBrusk requested to be traded, presumably because of a disagreement over how he has been used in the lineup by coach Bruce Cassidy.

DeBrusk has continued not to comment, telling a Globe reporter on a recent road trip that he chose to “plead the fifth” rather than explain his position.

DeBrusk, on the books for nearly $5 million this season, is taking a step back in his current salary. But the $4 million figure represents a slight increase over his $3.675 million cap hit of the last two seasons.

