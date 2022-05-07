Local Franklin fans reportedly heckle Sharon baseball players with homophobic, racist, and antisemitic slurs "Our hearts go out to the Sharon community."

Franklin High School fans reportedly heckled Sharon players with homophobic, racist, and antisemitic slurs at a varsity baseball game Thursday.

According to The Boston Globe‘s John Hilliard, Franklin principal Joshua Hanna sent a letter to families Friday following the incident. He said school officials “denounce such behavior and are outraged” and that they’re currently investigating the matter.

“Our hearts go out to the Sharon community,” Hanna wrote. “There is no place for such behavior in our schools and at school events.”

Sharon officials said the heckling did not involve players or coaches of Franklin’s baseball team, according to Hanna. Franklin school officials have contacted Franklin police and are working with the administration at Sharon High School, he said.

The Sharon High School baseball team shared a brief statement on Facebook.

“An investigation is being conducted and answers will be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

Hilliard noted that this is part of a larger trend.

Last month, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a rise in antisemitic incidents. Last year, 108 incidents were reported, an increase from 73 during the previous year.

The ADL reported more than 2,700 antisemitic incidents across the US last year, which is the most since it began tracking those reports in 1979, it said.