Local Here are the street closures for US Open Parking restrictions will be implemented to reduce congestion and illegal parking, police said. Golfers play the 18th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, MA on May 26, 2022. The club will host the 2022 U.S. Open June 13-19. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Boston police and the Town of Brookline issued traffic advisories ahead of the PGA U.S. Open Golf Tournament, which is set to begin at The Country Club in Brookline next week.

Attendees are being encouraged to take BlueBikes or shuttle buses from nearby MBTA stations, rather than taking personal vehicles to the event from June 13-19.

Parking restrictions will be implemented to reduce congestion and illegal parking, police said. Some areas of South Brookline will be difficult to access.

Traffic and road closures

“Tow Zone: No Stopping Boston Police Special Event” signs will be in effect on the following streets, according to Boston police:

Allandale Street, both sides, from Centre Street to the Brookline Town Line.

both sides, from Centre Street to the Brookline Town Line. Avon Street, both sides, from Pond Street to the Brookline Town Line.

both sides, from Pond Street to the Brookline Town Line. Hopkins Road, both sides, from Pond Street to the Saint Pauls Avenue.

both sides, from Pond Street to the Saint Pauls Avenue. Pond Street, both sides, from the Arborway to the Brookline Town Line.

both sides, from the Arborway to the Brookline Town Line. Rockwood Street, both sides, from the Pond Street to the Brookline Town Line.

Approximately 40 traffic detail locations will be staffed by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout South Brookline and Chestnut Hill, according to the town.

Advertisement:

The MBTA Route 51 Bus will be rerouted around the area via Hammond Pond Parkway and Route 9.

School buses will be rerouted through Button Village and continue to have access to and from South Brookline, through agreement with Brookline Public Schools.

The following streets will be closed in Brookline from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19:

Lee Street, from Warren Street to Clyde Street.

from Warren Street to Clyde Street. Clyde Street

Newton Street, from Grove Street to Goddard Avenue.

Abutting residents, shuttle buses, and public-safety vehicles have been given permits to identify them as being allowed on these streets, according to the town.

Newton Street will also be one-way from Grove Street to West Roxbury Parkway, though access will not be restricted. Access to Button Village will be available via Meadowbrook Road and Sears Road, via Dudley.

In addition, 53 streets will be marked for resident-only parking, according to the town. Police will ticket or tow vehicles that park on any of the 53 streets that will be marked as resident-only parking.

Fire lanes will be posted on one side of Lyman Road and Yarmouth Road, to ensure emergency vehicle access on the private ways.

HSH US Open Traffic Mods Graphics 2022-06-09 by dialynn dwyer on Scribd

Spectator access

Brookline officials outlined specific guidelines for those heading to the town to watch the gold tournament:

Most spectators will be transported to The Country Club via shuttle buses that will operate from dedicated drop-off locations on Clyde Street, Newton Street, at Allandale Farm, and at Pine Manor College.

Shuttle service will be available from satellite parking lots from as close as Dexter Southfield School, which is for pre-assigned parking only, and as far away as Needham/Wellesley.

The MBTA will provide shuttle service from hubs at the Forest Hills and Cleveland Circle stations, from 6 a.m. into the late evening.

The driveway of Larz Anderson Park will be available for personal drop-off, taxis, and rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft. Traffic will flow one way from Avon Street to Newton Street.

Allandale Farm will be used for pre-assigned parking and shuttle bus drop-off.

Larz Anderson Park will be used for bike parking, rideshare, shuttle drop off and credentialed vehicular parking.

Robert T. Lynch Golf Course will be used for pre-assigned parking.

Additional impacts

In addition to the road disruptions, there will be other adjustments made in the Town of Brookline related to the golf tournament, ranging from changes to regular off-leash hours, end-of-school field days, organized sports, and other events. The town said the changes will largely impact Larz Anderson Park, Amory Playground, Brookline Avenue Playground, and Downes Field.

Advertisement:

Larz Anderson Park, for example, will be used for rideshare drop-off, shuttle drop-of,. and credentialed parking. The town said use of the picnic pavilion, grills, and athletic field will not permitted during the event, and Green Dog off-leash hours are suspended through June 19.

Those who have questions or concerns during U.S. Open week can email the town at [email protected] or call 617-879-5636. Information about the U.S. Open Championship additional impacts within the Town of Brookline, including disruptions to the trash schedule, may be found here.