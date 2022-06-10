Here are the street closures for US Open

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police and the Town of Brookline issued traffic advisories ahead of the PGA U.S. Open Golf Tournament, which is set to begin at The Country Club in Brookline next week.
Attendees are being encouraged to take BlueBikes or shuttle buses from nearby MBTA stations, rather than taking personal vehicles to the event from June 13-19.
Parking restrictions will be implemented to reduce congestion and illegal parking, police said. Some areas of South Brookline will be difficult to access.
“Tow Zone: No Stopping Boston Police Special Event” signs will be in effect on the following streets, according to Boston police:
Approximately 40 traffic detail locations will be staffed by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout South Brookline and Chestnut Hill, according to the town.
The MBTA Route 51 Bus will be rerouted around the area via Hammond Pond Parkway and Route 9.
School buses will be rerouted through Button Village and continue to have access to and from South Brookline, through agreement with Brookline Public Schools.
The following streets will be closed in Brookline from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19:
Abutting residents, shuttle buses, and public-safety vehicles have been given permits to identify them as being allowed on these streets, according to the town.
Newton Street will also be one-way from Grove Street to West Roxbury Parkway, though access will not be restricted. Access to Button Village will be available via Meadowbrook Road and Sears Road, via Dudley.
In addition, 53 streets will be marked for resident-only parking, according to the town. Police will ticket or tow vehicles that park on any of the 53 streets that will be marked as resident-only parking.
Fire lanes will be posted on one side of Lyman Road and Yarmouth Road, to ensure emergency vehicle access on the private ways.
HSH US Open Traffic Mods Graphics 2022-06-09 by dialynn dwyer on Scribd
Brookline officials outlined specific guidelines for those heading to the town to watch the gold tournament:
In addition to the road disruptions, there will be other adjustments made in the Town of Brookline related to the golf tournament, ranging from changes to regular off-leash hours, end-of-school field days, organized sports, and other events. The town said the changes will largely impact Larz Anderson Park, Amory Playground, Brookline Avenue Playground, and Downes Field.
Larz Anderson Park, for example, will be used for rideshare drop-off, shuttle drop-of,. and credentialed parking. The town said use of the picnic pavilion, grills, and athletic field will not permitted during the event, and Green Dog off-leash hours are suspended through June 19.
Those who have questions or concerns during U.S. Open week can email the town at [email protected] or call 617-879-5636. Information about the U.S. Open Championship additional impacts within the Town of Brookline, including disruptions to the trash schedule, may be found here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Conversation
This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com