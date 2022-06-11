Watch: 9 months after injury partially paralyzed him, Milton Academy hockey player walks to accept diploma

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
In early September, Jake Thibeault suffered a traumatic hockey injury that paralyzed him from the waist down.
Nine months later, the Fitchburg native stood up from his wheelchair and walked to accept his high school diploma at Milton Academy’s graduation ceremony.
The 18-year-old, who suffered spine fractures and a mild brain hemorrhage, was deemed unlikely to walk again. Thibeault has already defied the odds, and Friday marked the latest milestone on a steadily growing list.
He returned to Milton Academy earlier this spring and set a goal to walk at graduation. Here’s a video of him accomplishing that feat.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.