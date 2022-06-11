Local Watch: 9 months after injury partially paralyzed him, Milton Academy hockey player walks to accept diploma Jake Thibeault set a goal and reached it. Jake Thibeault is making major progress after suffering a paralyzing injury. Boston Globe Photo Import

In early September, Jake Thibeault suffered a traumatic hockey injury that paralyzed him from the waist down.

Nine months later, the Fitchburg native stood up from his wheelchair and walked to accept his high school diploma at Milton Academy’s graduation ceremony.

The 18-year-old, who suffered spine fractures and a mild brain hemorrhage, was deemed unlikely to walk again. Thibeault has already defied the odds, and Friday marked the latest milestone on a steadily growing list.

He returned to Milton Academy earlier this spring and set a goal to walk at graduation. Here’s a video of him accomplishing that feat.

A promise made and kept as ⁦@MiltonAcad_puck⁩ player Jake Thibeault walks to accept his diploma today in front of classmates and teammates just nine months after a devastating on ice injury. pic.twitter.com/jmSr4GGiSS — Bulldog Hockey U18 (@crobahh_1) June 10, 2022