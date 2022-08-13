Local Community rallies around Medway physical education teacher paralyzed from head down As of Saturday, the GoFundMe page is up to $26,000.

The Medway and Concord communities and beyond have rallied around Dave Murphy and his family after Murphy suffered a massive stroke in mid-July.

Murphy, a physical education teacher at Medway High School who lives in Concord, is currently paralyzed from the head down. He can only move his eyes.

His two daughters graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School, and his wife, Beth, teaches physical education at Thoreau Elementary School in town. Murphy has coached many girls’ sports teams over the years and is well known in that realm.

According to his LinkedIn, he’s taught physical education and health in Medway for nearly 24 years. Before that, he taught at The Gifford School in Weston for five years.

“Their first and most important request is that we all provide prayer and positivity for Dave as he has a long road to recovery,” his GoFundMe page reads. “Dave is a true fighter, and we can help him by sending all our positive thoughts and prayers.”

Another way to help is by contributing to expenses. Those interested in supporting the family can do so here.