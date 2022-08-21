Local Ben Flanagan pulls away at Falmouth Road Race again Ben Flanagan leaps through the finish line banner after winning the 50th edition of the Falmouth Road Race on Sunday at the Falmouth Heights. Brad Joyal





FALMOUTH – Photo finishes at the Falmouth Road Race have become a hallmark of Ben Flanagan’s career.

The Kitchener, Ontario native became the first Canadian to claim the men’s title at Cape Cod’s premier road race in 2018 when he won the 7.1-mile jaunt from Woods Hole to the Falmouth Heights by a margin of just 2 seconds. Flanagan returned to Falmouth last summer and hoisted his second title after finishing 3 seconds faster than runner-up Biya Simbassa.

Flanagan posted a time of 32 minutes, 25 seconds on Sunday to once again hold off Simbassa — this time by 7 seconds — and defend his crown in the 50th Falmouth Road Race, which hosted 10,000 competitors from around the world.

The calm before the storm here in scenic Woods Hole where 10,000 runners are registered to take part in the 50th running of the Falmouth Road Race, the marquee event on Cape Cod’s sports calendar. I’ll have updates coming throughout the morning for @BGlobeSports. pic.twitter.com/1cFkriENKH — Brad Joyal (@BradJoyal) August 21, 2022

