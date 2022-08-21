Local Newton’s Veronica Burton helps Dallas Wings cement first-ever playoff victory Her poise was on display all game, and she hit a dagger 3-pointer late. Veronica Burton has helped the Dallas Wings reach new heights. Michael Conroy/AP Photo

Regardless of how the rest of her rookie season pans out, Newton’s Veronica Burton has already made her presence felt with the Dallas Wings.

At the same time, she hopes their journey is just beginning. As Burton’s role has expanded, Dallas has reached new heights, and that’s far from a coincidence.

The No. 6 Wings registered their first-ever playoff victory Sunday, outlasting No. 3 the Connecticut Sun, 89-79, at Mohegan Sun Arena to even the series at one game apiece.

Playing in front of family and friends, a day after her mother Ginni’s birthday, Burton got the start again and finished with seven points, four steals, three assists, and just one turnover in 31 minutes.

Burton, who starred at Newton South and Northwestern, has made the Wings look smart for drafting her No. 7 overall. Her defensive prowess immediately translated to the next level, and her offensive game has progressed nicely as well.

She helped Dallas finish the regular season 18-18, becoming just the second player in league history to make all of her free throws (32-of-32) in a single season in the process. Her father, WBZ’s Steve Burton, wasn’t quite ready to buy the notion that his daughter is “literally perfect.”

Her poise was on full display once more Sunday, as she ran the point and made several timely hustle plays and pinpoint passes to help Dallas seize control.

The Wings burst out to a 22-7 edge through the first quarter, held a 46-30 cushion at halftime, and extended it to 76-47 through three. The game appeared to be decided, but the Sun used a 28-10 run to trim the deficit to 86-75 with 1:31 remaining.

That’s when Burton found herself wide open, calmly drilled a dagger 3-pointer with 1:09 left, and busted out the Stephen Curry celebration as she put the Sun to sleep.

With leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale out, Burton has embraced a prime opportunity in front of her. She’s hoping to help the Wings lock up their first series win Wednesday night.

The Wings, previously the Tulsa Shock, have been around under this name since 2015. This is their best overall season to date.

Their last series win as a franchise came in 2009, when they were called the Detroit Shock, but it’s been quite a while since the organization has gotten to celebrate advancing to the next round.

The biggest game in Wings history – which will be played in Dallas due to the WNBA’s new format – awaits.

