Local ‘No frickin’ way!’: Daughter tells her dad she’s running the Boston Marathon "It’s the lack of r’s for me 😂"

A woman astonished her dad with some exciting news — she’s running the Boston Marathon next year.

In a viral TikTok, Bridget Lawler called her “very Boston” father, Joseph Lawler, to ask if he had any plans for April 17.

“Pay tax bills,” he responds, before his daughter offers him something else to add to his calendar: “Would you like to come watch me run the Boston Marathon?”

Joseph’s stunned reaction gained the video over 80,000 likes, with nods from Marathon officials and sportswear brands alike.

“We love a supportive fah-thah!” one commenter wrote.

Bridget told The Boston Globe that her parents cheer on throngs of Marathon runners by Boston College — this year, the group will include their daughter.

“I think that just shows in my dad’s reaction. They just love the energy of Boston and the history of the city,” she told the Globe. “They just have so much love and respect for people who run.”

Bridget, a first-time marathon runner, is raising money for Boston Children’s Hospital. When she told her dad, he imparted some classic fatherly advice: “You gotta raise a lot of money.”

You can donate to the Boston Children’s team, Miles for Miracles, here.