Local 10 captivating photos from the Head of the Charles Regatta The event will unfold throughout the weekend. A morning sunrise lights up an eight person rowing scull on the Charles River for day one of the Head of the Charles Regatta. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Head of the Charles is back for another year, and there are no health protocols this time around.

More than 11,000 rowers are competing from 27 different countries throughout the weekend.

Here are 10 photos from the event. This post will be updated as the weekend unfolds.

An eight person scull rows under the Anderson Memorial Bridge during the Head of the Charles Regatta event. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Twenty-eight members of the senior and junior Ukrainian national team who are racing Saturday and Sunday take part in a practice row. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A member of the Harvard University Men’s Heavyweight Rowing team prepares to train. – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Members of the Harvard University Men’s Heavyweight Rowing team get ready on the Charles River. – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Single rowers in competition row toward the starting line in the early morning for day one. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Day 1 of the Head of the Charles Regatta with a view of one of the many boathouses. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Detail of the oars at a training session. – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A view of Boston. – David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A fall foliage scene along the banks of the Charles River. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff