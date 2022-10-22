Local
10 captivating photos from the Head of the Charles Regatta
The event will unfold throughout the weekend.
The Head of the Charles is back for another year, and there are no health protocols this time around.
More than 11,000 rowers are competing from 27 different countries throughout the weekend.
Here are 10 photos from the event. This post will be updated as the weekend unfolds.
Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.