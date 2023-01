Local Nate Eovaldi reportedly signs with Texas Rangers Nate Eovaldi joined the Red Sox in 2018.





Nate Eovaldi has signed a free-agent deal with the Texas Rangers, according to MLB.com Tuesday.

The 32-year-old righthander, who has been with the Red Sox since 2018, has a career mark of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA. In five seasons with Boston, he was 26-18 with a 4.05 ERA, and was a key part of the 2018 championship team.