Tom Brady’s TB12 store on Boylston Street has closed

Tom Brady's "TB12" still has locations elsewhere, but has shuttered its Boston outlet after opening in 2019.

As it turned out, not everything Tom Brady-related thrived in Boston.

TB12 Boston, the local outlet of the sports therapy and lifestyle company co-founded by Brady, has closed after less than four years of operation. Located at 699 Boylston Street, the exterior of the store has been covered by brown paper and most of the signage (including the main TB12 logo) has been removed.

The closure was first noticed (and reported) by WCVB on Tuesday. Representatives of TB12 have yet to comment on the matter, though the Boston location has been removed from the company’s website. The commercial real estate company that operates the building, Cushman & Wakefield, confirmed to Boston.com that the store had closed.

When it first opened in Aug. 2019, it was the second location for TB12 (which still lists 10 locations on its website). Brady himself attended a formal grand opening at the Boylston Street location a month later.

Along with selling various TB12 products in the storefront (as well as having a smoothie bar), the location — set across two floors, more than 10,000 square feet in size — also offered individual training sessions.

TB12 is a fitness and wellness brand Brady founded with his business partner and “body coach,” Alex Guerrero. The duo first opened a location near Gillette Stadium in 2013.