Local News Game 70: Red Sox set to host the Yankees for the first time this season





The Red Sox will finally welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park for the first time this season, beginning a three-game set on Friday.

They grabbed two of three from the Yankees in the Bronx last weekend in a low-scoring series. All three games were decided by two runs or less.

The Red Sox had an off-day Thursday, their only break in a stretch of 23 games in 23 days. They prevailed 6-3 over the Rockies Wednesday to prevent a three-game sweep and snap a five-game losing streak at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck gets the start for the opener. He allowed just two runs on three hits in six innings against the Yankees last Saturday but still picked up the loss. Houck is 2-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 33 ⅔ innings vs. the Yankees over his career.

The Yankees are 5-7 in their past 12 games, having split a pair of one-run Subway Series contests against the Mets this week. Domingo Germán will again start opposite Houck after pitching six innings of one-run ball in the Yankees’ lone win of last week’s series with the Sox.

Lineups

YANKEES (39-30): TBA

Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

RED SOX (34-35): Verdugo RF, Turner DH, Devers 3B, Duvall CF, Yoshida LF, Arroyo 2B, Casas 1B, Wong C, Reyes SS.

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Houck: Jake Bauers 0-2, Willie Calhoun 1-3, Josh Donaldson 1-10, Kyle Higashioka 0-1, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-4, DJ LeMahieu 0-11, Billy McKinney 1-2, Anthony Rizzo 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 2-10, Gleyber Torres 2-13, Jose Trevino 1-3, Anthony Volpe 0-2

Red Sox vs. Germán: Christian Arroyo 3-6, Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 4-25, Jarren Duran 0-4, Adam Duvall 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-11, Reese McGuire 4-9, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 3-6, Alex Verdugo 5-15, Masataka Yoshida 0-2

Stat of the day: Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed two earned runs or fewer in 19 of the past 26 games. They have a 3.55 ERA in that span.

Notes: The Red Sox are 18-18 at Fenway Park this season. They’re 5-11 in their last 16 games at home. … The Sox have scored 12 runs in their last two home games after scoring just eight runs total in their previous four games at Fenway. … Rob Refsnyder hit the second triple of his career Wednesday, which plated two runs. He’s reached base multiple times in 11 of his last 13 starts. … Alex Verdugo had two RBI hits on Wednesday, tying a season-long six-game hitting streak. He’s batted .346 (9 for 26) in that span. … Since returning from a broken left wrist, Adam Duvall is 2 for 18 with eight strikeouts. … The Yankees offense is still without Aaron Judge (right big toe), batting .196 in nine games without him. … Friday could be the Fenway debut for Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. The 22-year-old has struggled at the plate in his first season in the majors, hitting just .192.