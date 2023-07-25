Local News Reports: D.J. Hernandez arrested in Connecticut, accused of plotting school shootings Aaron Hernandez's brother was arrested last Wednesday, according to Bristol, Connecticut police. Dennis Hernandez.

Dennis John Hernandez, the older brother of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested on suspicion of breach of peace and physical threats, according to the Bristol, Conn. police department.

The arrest took place last Wednesday, according to the Bristol PD police blotter. Bristol PD could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hernandez had a court date scheduled for July 7 but is accused of using his ex-girlfriend’s car to drive to Brown University and the University of Connecticut instead. The police said another person told them they believed Hernandez went to the schools to plan shootings.

WFSB, a TV station in Hartford, is also reporting that according to the warrant, police were concerned that Hernandez appeared to be planning school shootings.

Police said several people came to them in early July claiming that Hernandez had been acting erratically.

Among the concerns were several text messages, including one that allegedly read, “we’re taking lives if (expletive) isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

Police said that Hernandez also posted threats on social media. One reportedly read: “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

TMZ reports Hernandez had a standoff with police before his arrest. He told police that he was “on foot, armed and that if we approached him, he would kill us all,” according to the outlet.

Police said Hernandez left a building and “began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side.” He was yelling “shoot me” and ignoring commands from officers, police said.

Police tasered Hernandez and brought him into custody before taking him to a hospital for a medical evaluation, the report says.

Police said Hernandez continued to make threats at the hospital, saying he would kill anyone who profited off his brother, and mentioning ESPN.

Hernandez was booked after being released from the hospital and was held on a $250,000 bond with a hearing scheduled for next week, TMZ reports.