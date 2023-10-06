Local News Revolution defender DeJuan Jones named to US men’s national team training camp roster DeJuan Jones was selected to play in an international friendly against Oman on Sept. 12, where he tallied one assist as a second-half substitute.





New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones will join the US men’s national soccer team’s training camp roster ahead of two international friendly matches, the club announced Thursday.

Jones and the US will play Germany on Oct. 14 in Hartford, Conn., followed by a match against Ghana on Oct. 17 in Nashville. Players will report to Nashville on Sunday to begin practicing.

Jones, 26, is the only representative from the Revolution named to the 23-man roster. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson is the only other MLS player on the roster.

“In line with our long-term strategic approach towards 2026, we have a great opportunity to play against two world-class opponents and continue to progress our group of players,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “We are focused on selecting strong rosters and maintaining continuity as much as possible, and this is another important building block.”

Jones has made seven international appearances in his career, including most recently recording an assist in a friendly against Oman on Sept. 12. He was also selected to the United States’ roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he registered two assists in four games. The defender made his senior national team debut on Jan. 26 in an international friendly against Serbia.

Jones has one goal and six assists across 23 games (22 starts) this season with the Revolution.