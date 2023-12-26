Local News Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien says he still feels good about Mac Jones Jones hasn't played since Nov. 26, but O'Brien says he still believes in the former first-round pick. Bill O'Brien (left) said Mac Jones (right) has been a good teammate and worked hard since being benched.

It’s been a month since Mac Jones lost his spot as Patriots starting quarterback to Bailey Zappe after being benched at halftime of a loss to the Giants in Week 12.

The offense has been more efficient without Jones, and that has helped win games. The Patriots have won two of Zappe’s four starts; Jones had the same number of wins in 11 starts. The Patriots scored 20 points or more twice under Jones. They’ve done it twice in the past three weeks under Zappe.

It’s unclear what Jones’s role will be going forward. He’s under contract for next season. The Patriots’ next move at quarterback could depend on their draft position.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was asked Tuesday what his message to Jones would be heading into an offseason marked by uncertainty. The former first-round pick hasn’t played at all since Zappe took over, and improving the quarterback position should be a priority for the team.

“I feel good about Mac Jones, I really do,” O’Brien said. “I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He’s a very hard worker. He’s really done a good job in this situation here of really being a good teammate.

“These are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers, right? You have some ups and downs. He’s approached it the right way. He’s working hard. I believe in Mac, so I think Mac is going to be just fine.”

Better with experience

Zappe has shown steady improvement in his four starts. He went 25 of 33 for a season-high 256 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

He fumbled the ball on his first dropback, giving the Broncos excellent field position and a chance to grab an early lead. But the Patriots defense stood strong and gave Zappe an opportunity to gather himself. The second-year quarterback responded with his most consistent performance of the season.

“Bailey is a very consistent guy,” O’Brien said. “He’s calm, he’s poised. He’s got that.

“What he doesn’t have is experience. So, I think the more experience he has — he’s gaining experience, I’m not saying that he doesn’t have any experience. But, you cannot discount experience and what that means to your career.

“The more reps you get in practice or the more reps you get in a game, obviously that means a lot to your career if you take advantage of it. That’s something that he has done a good job of, and hopefully he’ll just continue to be the same guy. Don’t change. Be consistent. Keep trying to get better.

“This league is all about improvement, it really is, who can get better the fastest, and hopefully he keeps that attitude.”

Topping the charts

Rookie receiver Demario Douglas is leading the team in targets (68) and receiving yards (517). He also is tied for the lead in plays that result in gains of 20-plus yards (6).

“I just think he’s continuing to develop his savviness and his ability to play inside,” said wide receivers coach Troy Brown. “Everything doesn’t always have to be full speed all the time. Just developing a good sense of how to play in the slot, and he’s continued to get better at that.

“Obviously catching the ball, he had a big drop last night but he’s just continuing to grow as a player. He’s confident, believes in himself, and that’s half the battle right there. When you’re confident, you go out there and play well.”

The Patriots have used Douglas and Tyquan Thornton a fair amount in pre-snap motion. Brown said it’s one way to put the speed of the young receivers to use.

“Sometimes it’s just better not to be stationary and get them moving, make the defense communicate a little bit and try to put our guys in the best position to be successful,” Brown said. “The guys are pretty fast and pretty quick, so you use their abilities to the best that you can utilize them and get some production out of it.”

Success elsewhere

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, whom the Patriots waived last month, has returned an interception for a touchdown each of the last two weeks.

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said he’s happy to see Jones’s success.

“I’m excited for him, most definitely,” Pellegrino said. “I’ve got a lot of love for Jack.

“Unfortunately, things happened the way they happened around here, but I wish him nothing but the best in his career. That’s all I’ve ever wanted for him is the best for him. So I’m glad he’s out there. I’m glad he’s making plays.”