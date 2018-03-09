Morning sports update: Jerry Remy opened up about his battle with depression

Brad Marchand’s third straight game-winner led the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Flyers. In Minnesota, the Celtics beat the Timberwolves 117-109.

Jerry Remy opened up about his battle with depression: The voice of the Red Sox announced Thursday that he will be back in the booth for Opening Day after another bout with lung cancer. That hasn’t been the only fight Remy’s faced. As the longtime color commentator detailed to the Boston Herald’s Joe Fitzgerald, he’s also battled depression.

“As soon as you wake up you want to go back to sleep,” Remy said. “And you’re almost afraid to go to bed at night because you don’t want to wake up feeling the same way in the morning. Nothing interests you. You don’t want to do anything. You don’t want to leave the house or drive the car; all you want to do is nothing! It’s horrible. You seem to be healthy yet you’re battling something you can’t explain to anyone else, unless they’ve been through it, too. You just don’t feel you have any control over your life … But I’m OK now. I feel good and being around the ballpark feels awfully good, too. I’m working on regaining some stamina.”

Earlier this week, NBA stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan also opened up about their struggles with mental health. After the wave of support Love received, he said, “We need to beat down that stigma about mental health and be able to come out and talk things out.” (Boston Herald)

Jaylen Brown is doing ‘OK’ but has a headache after scary fall: The Celtics forward landed on his back and neck after a dunk during Thursday’s win over the Timberwolves. Brown will enter the league’s concussion protocol, but he was able to walk off the court under his own power and flew home with the team. His teammates and players around the league voiced their support for the 21-year-old. (Boston.com)

Steve Francis pens story for The Player’s Tribune about his incredible journey: The former Houston Rockets star wrote about his childhood and NBA career, detailing how he went from selling crack to suiting up against Gary Payton in the space of four years. Francis, who grew up in Washington, D.C., during the crack epidemic of the ’80s, wrote, “Four years before I was on that plane with Hakeem telling me we’re going shopping for cashmere suits together — four years before I was about to go play against Gary Payton — I was on the corner of Maple Ave in Takoma Park, Maryland, selling drugs outside the Chinese joint.” (The Player’s Tribune)

Ryan O’Callaghan said the NFL Combine questions about being gay would have ‘scared the s*** out of him’: O’Callaghan, who spent three years in New England as a member of the Patriots, talked to SB Nation’s Outsports about the teams that have reportedly asked prospects about their sexual orientation. O’Callaghan, who came out last year, said, “It would have scared the s*** out of me. I played football as a cover for being gay, and I thought that kind of stuff would have never gotten asked in the NFL. I always assumed the coaches would just assume everyone was straight.” He’s been contacted by gay prospects in this year’s draft, and said, “I pray they were not asked these questions.”(Outsports)

Boston College falls in the ACC quarterfinals after two wins: BC trailed by two points late in the fourth quarter but Clemson pulled away for a 90-82 win in Brooklyn. The ACC’s leading scorer, Jerome Robinson, scored 20 points for the Eagles in their third game in three days. After knocking off Georgia Tech and N.C. State, Robinson now has to decide between entering the NBA draft or returning for his senior season in Chestnut Hill. (The Boston Globe)

