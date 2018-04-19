Gil Santos, legendary Patriots broadcaster, dies at 80

Santos was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.

Former New England Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos is congratulated by fans as he walks the red carpet in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. Santos and former linebacker Tedy Bruschi were inducted into the Patriots 2013 Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Former New England Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos is congratulated by fans as he walks the red carpet in Foxborough, July 29, 2013. Santos and former linebacker Tedy Bruschi were inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
updated on April 19, 2018

Gil Santos, a New England broadcasting icon whose warm baritone made him the voice of fall to generations of Patriots fans, died Thursday night, the team confirmed.

It was his 80th birthday and 57th wedding anniversary, according to WBZ, which first reported the news. A cause has not been disclosed.

Santos was best known as the radio voice of the Patriots from 1966-79 and again from 1991 through his retirement following the 2012 season.

No play-by-play voice has ever had a longer stint calling a pro football franchise’s games. In total, he called 743 Patriots games, missing just one — a preseason game in 1971 to attend his father’s funeral.

Advertisement

He worked 28 of those seasons (1972-78, 1991-2011) with his good friend, color analyst and Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti.

After Cappelletti’s retirement following the 2011 season, Santos worked his final season with Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ current color analyst.

Santos delivered countless memorable calls during his time in the Patriots booth, particularly after the arrival of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in 2000 and the eventual birth of their enduring dynasty.

With Cappelletti alongside, Santos called the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl victories.

His most memorable has to be the conclusion of that first victory, when Adam Vinatieri kicked a 48-yard field goal to defeat the heavily favored Rams in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXXVI.

As Vinatieri’s kick split the uprights, Santos, with pure joy in his voice, delivered a perfect, almost cathartic call:

“For Adam Vinatieri, a 48-yard field goal attempt … set to go, ball down, kick up, kick is on the way … and … it … is … GOOD! IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! ADAM VINATIERI BOOMS A 48-YARD FIELD GOAL, AND THE GAME IS OVER! AND THE PATRIOTS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! THE PATRIOTS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!”

Santos, who was elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013, will best be remembered for his vivid calls of those Patriots games. He said during his induction ceremony that his favorite games to broadcast were the three Super Bowl wins, the “Snow Bowl” (the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff win against the Raiders), and everything else tied for fourth.

Advertisement

But his association with the Patriots is far from his full legacy.

For much of the Celtics’ Big Three era, Santos called Celtics games, with Bob Cousy on color, from 1981-89, first on Ch. 4 and then Ch. 56.

He was the sports director of WBZ NewsRadio 1030 for 38 years, retiring in 2009, the same year he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

TOPICS: Media Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
2 elite assists helped the Bruins win Game 4 against the Maple Leafs April 19, 2018 | 11:07 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Game 4; lead series 3-1 April 19, 2018 | 10:22 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' schedule for the 2018 season April 19, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
Terry Rozier is making name for himself against the Bucks April 19, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron will not play in Game 4 against the Maple Leafs April 19, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 3-1 series lead April 19, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Rafael Devers Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win this season? April 19, 2018 | 3:51 PM
India Olympic
Olympics
India hopes to host 3 sports events, including 2032 Olympics April 19, 2018 | 2:06 PM
Patriots
New Patriots tight end Troy Niklas has a 'crazy story' about the weekend he visited New England April 19, 2018 | 2:05 PM
TAMPA, FL - APRIL 3: Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins tries to beat the defense of Braydon Coburn #55 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of the game at the Amalie Arena on April 3, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk gets the green light for Game 4 April 19, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday
Patriots
Bill Belichick's new puppy is already taking after him April 19, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Brooklyn Dodger third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the eighth inning of the opening game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sept. 28, 1955.
Red Sox
How other MLB teams fared after great starts April 19, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Joel Embiid
NBA
76ers center Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 3 against Heat April 19, 2018 | 10:47 AM
NFL International Series
NFL
NFL confirms times and dates for this year's London games April 19, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Kirk Minihane Gerry Callahan
Media
98.5 The Sports Hub and WEEI both claim they're the top morning station. Which is right? April 19, 2018 | 9:49 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James sets the record straight on reporter's question about Erin Popovich April 19, 2018 | 9:13 AM
Bryan Price
MLB
Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start April 19, 2018 | 9:00 AM
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. The wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67. The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The team didn't provide further details. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA
Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach, dies April 19, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Scottie Pippen
NBA
Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm April 19, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Rick Porcello Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox continue best-ever start with 9-0 win over Angels April 19, 2018 | 2:49 AM
Mike Babcock Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
What the Maple Leafs' head coach had to say about their series against the Bruins April 18, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs
Bruins
What Toronto sports radio is saying about the Bruins and Nazem Kadri's hit April 18, 2018 | 5:38 PM
Gronkowski (left) won the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle, England, last month.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski buys a stake in namesake Kentucky Derby horse April 18, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Boston, MA: 4/15/18: during the overtime period, a few words and a little shoving happened between (left to right) the Bucks Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton and the Celtics Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier III after a loose ball scrum. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Game One of an Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoff basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe on Terry Rozier: 'I don't even know who the f*** that is' April 18, 2018 | 12:03 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' tantalizing Game 2 win over the Bucks April 18, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Could Tom Brady not return to the Patriots? April 18, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Soccer
Cossacks on horseback enlisted to guard World Cup in Russia April 18, 2018 | 9:41 AM
New England Patriots
Patriots
The Patriots' 2018-2019 schedule will be revealed Thursday April 18, 2018 | 9:28 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Jalen Rose says Isaiah Thomas cost himself $100 million by playing hurt for the Celtics April 18, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Underestimate Jaylen Brown? I won’t do that again April 18, 2018 | 8:56 AM