Sports Q: Who should replace Tim Neverett on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Kind of disappointed to see Tim Neverett gone from the Red Sox radio broadcast. He wasn’t perfect (and didn’t give the score nearly often enough), but he had some great calls during the playoffs and seemed to work well with Joe Castiglione. But like most Red Sox fans, I’m really interested to see what the Red Sox and WEEI do here. There’s a chance to have an even better booth. Who do you think they will bring in? I would not mind hearing Jerry Trupiano come back. – Taylor B.

Advertisement

I think that’s a fair assessment of Tim, Taylor. I’m not sure what the plan is to replace him yet. I’m hearing all sorts of rumors and want to dig into them a little bit before throwing them out there.

Some readers have suggested Lou Merloni. I like him a lot in the booth, but he lost out to Neverett three years ago in part because he’s not a play-by-play voice and the protocol always has been that both broadcasters split the play-by-by during the game.

Others have suggested a Jerry Trupiano return. Great pipes, but he drove me as crazy as anyone not named Glenn Geffner in his later years. Wily Mo Peña was better at judging fly balls. Swing and a drive …

I should also say that I don’t know if the idea to turn the baseball broadcast into more of a talk-show format — as mentioned in my Tuesday story — is completely out of the question at Entercom and WEEI.

The idea was driven by WEEI’s frequent mockery of the broadcast on its morning show, and it gained some traction with management. The concept was a three-person booth that included an ex-Red Sox player (I was told it would not be Merloni) that would sound like a sports-radio show rather than a traditional broadcast while the game was going on.

Advertisement

Whether that meant talking about issues with the team and other Red Sox topics generated by what was happening in the game, or the self-referential soap-opera stuff that permeates the station now (largely based on the morning show’s success with it) is unclear, but I got the sense that it would be at least some of the latter.

And I’m skeptical of how the former would have played with its audience; Red Sox ratings were excellent this year as it was. The approach makes some sense in the way it has been applied on the Patriots’ preseason broadcasts on Channel 4, but that’s four preseason games, not 162 regular season games. And of course, on television, you have the visuals to tell you what the broadcasters are not.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close







Bottom line: I just hope they get this right, and the Red Sox have an engaging broadcast every night. I can’t say I’m confident this will happen.

But what do you think? How should WEEI replace Tim Neverett on its Red Sox radio broadcasts? I’ll hear you in the comments.