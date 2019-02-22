How fellow sportswriters are remembering Nick Cafardo

The Boston Globe national baseball writer died at age 62 Thursday.

Nick Cafardo Boston Globe Baseball Writer
Nick Cafardo on Jan. 16, 2013. –The Boston Globe
By
February 22, 2019

Colleague Nick Cafardo, who died Thursday at age 62, was a beloved member of the Globe, the baseball world, and far, far beyond.

■ Red Sox statement: “We are saddened by the sudden loss of long-time baseball reporter, Nick Cafardo. For over three decades, Nick was a fixture at Fenway Park and throughout ballparks across the country. His coverage was as consistent as the game itself. His opinions on the Red Sox and the most pressing issues facing Major League Baseball were a constant, particularly through the prominent Sunday baseball notes column in the Boston Globe. The Cafardo family will always be a part of the Boston baseball family, and the Red Sox will honor Nick’s legacy at the appropriate time.’’

Advertisement

■ Patriots statement: “The Kraft family and the New England Patriots extend their sincerest condolences to the family of long-time Boston Globe reporter and former New England Patriots beat writer Nick Cafardo. He personified professionalism and earned the respect of everyone he covered.’’

■ The MLB Players Association: “The Major League Baseball and sports journalism communities suffered a tremendous loss with the death of veteran Boston Globe columnist Nick Cafardo. For more than three decades, Nick enlightened Boston sports fans with a rare blend of insight, wit and good humor. He leaves behind a legion of friends and admirers in press boxes, clubhouses and front offices throughout the game. The MLBPA extends its sympathies to Nick’s wife, Leeanne, and his children, Ben and Emilee.’’

■ Adam Kaufman, WBZ: “This is tragic. Nick was as kind, friendly, and supportive a guy – never mind beat reporter – you’d come across. Awful.’’

■ Alex Rodriguez:“The world is darker today without @nickcafardo. His fairness, love for the game and great heart made fans of us all. All my prayers to @bostonglobe @Ben_ESPN and the rest of his family. We will miss you from field to booth, Nick.’’

■ Anthony DiComo, MLB.com (Mets): “I’ll echo the sentiment: stunning, awful news. Nick Cafardo was a must-read in the Globe, and an even better guy. He will be missed.’’

Advertisement

■ Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “I absolutely loved this man. Nick Cafardo was one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in this business, and such a dear friend. Absolutely heartbreaking. The sports world lost a great one, and I can’t tell you how much we will miss him.’’

■ Brad Ziegler, ex-Red Sox reliever: “Goodness…this is tough news to swallow. One of the absolute best at his profession and a really nice man. Condolences and prayers for his family. RIP, Nick…’’

■ Chris Cotillo, MassLive: “Nick Cafardo was the first person to congratulate me on joining the Red Sox beat last summer at Fenway and someone I enjoyed working with every day. A hard worker, great writer and tremendous person. Thoughts and prayers for his family. Rest in peace.’’

Buy Tickets

■ Chris Mason, CNHI Boston: “Quick story: When I was new on the beat Nick flagged me down one day in Houston. He pulled me aside and said, “Chris, you’ve been asking great questions. I just wanted to let you know.’’ To a young writer that meant the world. I hope people honor his memory by following his lead’’

■ Dan Roche, WBZ: “I am still in shock over this. This hurts. My heart aches. R-I-P my friend.’’

■ Daveson Perez, Red Sox Media Relations: “Not enough words to accurately describe how I feel. I sat next to Nick in the press box for the last 3 seasons. We joked around a lot and had great daily talks about baseball. A great man was lost today. Prayers to his family … Gonna miss you telling me to shave all the time.’’

■ Don Orsillo: “I truly do not know anyone in the game or in life who was as well liked as Nick Cafardo. Stunned by the news and deeply saddened. Literally spoke with him yesterday.’’

Advertisement

■ Dick Bremer, play by play for the Twins: “Two years ago, the Twins lost a valued member of their media family when Rod Simons passed away covering the Twins in spring training. Today, the Red Sox lost a treasure in Nick Cafardo. If you love baseball, we all lost a friend today.’’

■ Gary Tanguay, NBC Sports Boston: “We lost a significant portion of what integrity is left in sports journalism today. In the era of hot takes, Nick Cafardo remained committed to his way of doing business. He was sneaky funny, very smart and a great friend to everyone.’’

■ Gerry Callahan, WEEI: “This is just awful. Just a nice, humble, down-to-earth man. Came up the right way, working hard every day at the Patriot Ledger and earning his shot at the Globe … As I always say, I judge veterans in our business by how they treated me when I was at the Lowell Sun. Nick Cafardo couldn’t have been nicer.’’

■ Ian Browne, MLB.com:“Feeling profoundly sad tonight. Tomorrow, I’ll go to work and @nickcafardo won’t be there. For 17 years, I’ve gone to work and Nick was always there because he didn’t really believe in days off. He was a terrific person who made everyone feel at ease. He loved what he did. RIP.’’

■ Jared Carrabis, Barstool Sports: “As writing shifted from a hobby to a career, Nick was someone who I was fortunate enough to have access to for invaluable advice. He was always just an email away. When some Boston scribes scoffed at the idea of bloggers being legitimate within the field, Nick was someone who embraced me and what I do, and he offered to help in any way that he could. Being around Fenway Park won’t be the same without him, and may he rest in peace.’’

■ Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic: “Nick was so helpful and friendly from my first day on the beat. He was such a good guy and will be missed so very much.’’

■ Jerry Crasnick, MLBPA (formerly ESPN): “This is so shocking and sad. Nick was beloved and respected by so many of us in the baseball community. And speaking personally, he was a wonderful friend. Rest in peace.’’

■ Jim Bowden, former GM: “My prayers and condolences to Ben and the Cafardo Family. Nick was a friend, a great journalist and his love and passion for the game of baseball was special. Nick Cafardo will be missed. May he rest in peace.’’

■ Jim Callis, MLB.com: “Very, very sad to see the news about @nickcafardo. Enjoyed working with him at @BaseballAmerica. Great writer, better guy. RIP.’’

■ Jon Heyman: “Universally beloved. One of the greats in the business. So sad.’’

■ Jon Paul Morosi, MLB Network: “I’ll remember Nick’s laugh, which punctuated so many stories, new and old, during conversations at Fenway. And I’ll remember how a truly great journalist and man took time to offer advice to me, as a 19-year-old sports desk clerk. I am heartbroken by the loss of my friend.’’

■ Jon Wallach, 98.5: “Nick Cafardo was a guy who helped me out back when I started off in this business and was trying to cover the Red Sox without embarrassing myself. He made coming to the ballpark a lot more fun. He will be missed. RIP.’’

■ Keith Olbermann, ESPN: “He was one of the true good guys – with everybody.’’

■ Ken Rosenthal: “We are a fraternity and we just lost one of our best.’’

■ Lavelle E. Neal, Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “Saw Nick this morning at a coffee shop near downtown Fort Myers. He asked about Rocco. To learn he passed away a few hours later is making my heart sink. One of the best people among the scribes.’’

■ Lou Merloni, WEEI: “Nick Cafardo was one of the best beat guys I’ve come across. He was loved by everyone. Today’s news was tough to hear. I feel awful.’’

■ Marc Carig, The Athletic: “I interned at the Globe years ago. From Day 1, he made me feel I belonged and he went out of his way to show me the ropes. Baseball loses a kind and caring man and a terrific journalist. RIP Nick.’’

■ Boston’s mayor, Martin J. Walsh:“Nick Cafardo was a man whose talent, enthusiasm, and contribution to Boston’s sports coverage was incomparable and something that I always enjoyed reading. My thoughts are with Leeanne, Ben, Emilee, and the @BostonGlobe family tonight as we mourn the loss of a great man. -MJW’’

■ Massachusetts State Police:“Our condolences to @BostonGlobe and the Cafardo family on the loss of of @RedSox and @MLB writer Nick Cafardo. From what we heard today, he was an even better man than he was a baseball writer, and he was a great baseball writer.’’

■ Mike Reiss, ESPN: “Your dad was a great man, Ben. He always spoke with great pride about you and Emilee. He would also ask about others’ families and careers, because he truly cared, helping many young writers along the way, like me. My heart goes out to you, Emilee, and Mom.’’

■ Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “Godspeed to a great man, and a good man. Nick was forever proof you could do this job well and still do it as a gentleman. Condolences to his family, his friends, and his readers.’’

■ MLB Communications: “We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and readers of Nick Cafardo – a talented writer, a true professional and a friend to so many throughout our game.’’

■ Patrick Reusse, Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “Nick, man. I recommend a Spink Award ballot with one name on it.’’

■ Paul Hoynes, Cleveland.com/Plain Dealer: “This can’t be true. Nick and I broke in on the beat together. One of my best friends on the beat. I can’t believe it. Great reporter, great writer and a better person. RIP.’’

■ Rich Shertenlieb, 98.5: “I never once heard anyone say a bad word about Nick Cafardo as a person, which is unbelievably rare in this industry. He’ll be missed.’’

■ Rob Bradford, WEEI: “Absolutely awful news. Nick was a mentor and one of the most kind people I have come across in this business’’

■ Scott Boras: “Nick Cafardo was a true gentleman of the game whose fairness and unbiased ability to poetically tell the story of our game and the players who play it was unmatched. My condolences to his wife Leeanne and children Emilee and Ben.’’

■ Scott Miller, Bleacher Report: “Stunned & heartbroken. Nick was one of the best people in this business, kind, gentle, a pro’s pro. A treasured friend. One of my Cooperstown housemates. A dinner & press box buddy. Condolences to his family & all who loved him. I’m gonna miss you buddy’’

■ Scott Zolak, 98.5: “No. No. No. can’t believe this about Nick Cafardo. Was always class act. This is sad. Only guy I knew that Terry Glenn ever talked to, was great to us when he covered the team, fair’’

■ Seth Mnookin: “For anyone curious re: what it looks like for journalist to have the love & respect of everyone he crossed paths w/ – people he worked w/, competed againt, & covered – type “Nick Cafardo’’ into Twitter’s search bar. Writers, players, managers, colleagues: an absolute outpouring.’’

■ Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle: “Nick Cafardo was among the true gentlemen in sports media and always an inspiration for me as a baseball writer. I will forever miss his kindness, his quick wit and his wry smile. What a loss for the industry. My thoughts are with his family and all his many, many friends.’’

■ The Camera Guys, NBCSN: “Nick was a kind, funny man and an excellent journalist. Our condolences to Nick’s family, friends, and all of his coworkers at the Globe. The days at Spring Training tend to blend together but we’ll remember this one for a very sad reason’’

■ Tim Kurkjian, ESPN: “We are crushed. They don’t get better personally and professionally than Nick Cafardo. Rest In Peace, my friend.’’

■ Tom Glavine:“So sad to hear of the passing of @nickcafardo .. enjoyed working with him on a couple of occasions. Great baseball mind and writer..he will be missed’’

■ Tony Massarotti, 98.5: “In any business, you can learn lots of ways – from the people you work with, from the people you work against. @nickcafardo was the latter. Learned a lot competing against him (and losing) as a reporter. Learned a lot as a person. Sincere condolences to his family.’’

TOPICS: Media MLB Baseball Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NHL
Ryan Donato scores game-winning, overtime goal in home debut with Wild February 24, 2019 | 11:13 PM
Christian Hackenberg
NFL
Former Jets quarterback benched during AAF game for second week in a row February 24, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Lee Stempniak and co. celebrate his overtime game winner against the Florida Panthers in 2016.
Bruins
Bruins sign NHL journeyman Stempniak to 1-year contract February 24, 2019 | 1:05 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez says the MLBPA needs to counter the 'embarrassing' state of free agency February 24, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Lee Stempniak
Bruins
Bruins sign Lee Stempniak to one-year deal through remainder of season February 24, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Robert Kraft pre-Oscar party
Patriots
Robert Kraft reportedly spotted in California at pre-Oscar party February 24, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Craig Kimbrel February 24, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about Hanley Ramirez's reported new deal February 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Celtics Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving says the Celtics will be fine 'because I'm here' February 24, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon
Red Sox
Former MLB all-star Jonathan Papelbon featured at ASU baseball's fundraiser February 24, 2019 | 1:05 AM
Charlie Coyle alludes a check from Oskar Sundqvist during the first period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues February 23, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine goes up for a dunk Saturday against the Celtics.
Celtics
Zach LaVine scores career-high 42 as Chicago Bulls top Celtics, 126-116 February 23, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Rob Gronkowski Duke Syracuse
College Sports
Rob Gronkowski visits the Carrier Dome for Syracuse-Duke game February 23, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save against Ryan O'Reilly during overtime Saturday.
Bruins
St. Louis Blues outlast Bruins in shootout to earn 2-1 win February 23, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Red Sox pitcher Travis Lakins prepares to pitch as the pitching clock winds down during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23.
MLB
Slowly, baseball rolls out pitch clock in spring training February 23, 2019 | 6:09 PM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College Sports
Carl Pierre's late heroics lead UMass past Saint Joseph's, 80-79 February 23, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patriots
How Roger Goodell could discipline Robert Kraft February 23, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Ky Bowman is the ACC's third-leading scorer.
College Sports
Boston College drops road game to Clemson, 76-66 February 23, 2019 | 2:14 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Robert Kraft, who helped build Patriots into dynasty, finds himself at center of scandal February 22, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Robert Kraft, Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty is first Patriots player to weigh in on Robert Kraft’s charges February 22, 2019 | 7:13 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Celtics
NBA says refs missed 3 calls on final play of Celtics-Bucks game February 22, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tedy Bruschi Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Tedy Bruschi said about Robert Kraft getting charged February 22, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick Super Bowl
Patriots
Patriots pick up four compensatory draft picks February 22, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. Trump shake Robert Krafts hand. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
Watch Donald Trump's response to the charges against Robert Kraft February 22, 2019 | 4:13 PM
Patriots
Video: Police announce Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution February 22, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Read Robert Kraft's statement after getting charged with soliciting prostitution February 22, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager
Red Sox
Alex Cora pays tribute to the Globe’s Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida February 22, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Kyrie Irving vs. Bucks
Celtics
The Celtics' final play against the Bucks wasn't originally meant for Kyrie Irving February 22, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Inside the NBA
Media
Charles Barkley's roast of Jussie Smollett goes viral February 22, 2019 | 10:19 AM