How fellow sportswriters are remembering Nick Cafardo

Colleague Nick Cafardo, who died Thursday at age 62, was a beloved member of the Globe, the baseball world, and far, far beyond.

■ Red Sox statement: “We are saddened by the sudden loss of long-time baseball reporter, Nick Cafardo. For over three decades, Nick was a fixture at Fenway Park and throughout ballparks across the country. His coverage was as consistent as the game itself. His opinions on the Red Sox and the most pressing issues facing Major League Baseball were a constant, particularly through the prominent Sunday baseball notes column in the Boston Globe. The Cafardo family will always be a part of the Boston baseball family, and the Red Sox will honor Nick’s legacy at the appropriate time.’’

Advertisement

■ Patriots statement: “The Kraft family and the New England Patriots extend their sincerest condolences to the family of long-time Boston Globe reporter and former New England Patriots beat writer Nick Cafardo. He personified professionalism and earned the respect of everyone he covered.’’

■ The MLB Players Association: “The Major League Baseball and sports journalism communities suffered a tremendous loss with the death of veteran Boston Globe columnist Nick Cafardo. For more than three decades, Nick enlightened Boston sports fans with a rare blend of insight, wit and good humor. He leaves behind a legion of friends and admirers in press boxes, clubhouses and front offices throughout the game. The MLBPA extends its sympathies to Nick’s wife, Leeanne, and his children, Ben and Emilee.’’

■ Adam Kaufman, WBZ: “This is tragic. Nick was as kind, friendly, and supportive a guy – never mind beat reporter – you’d come across. Awful.’’

■ Alex Rodriguez:“The world is darker today without @nickcafardo. His fairness, love for the game and great heart made fans of us all. All my prayers to @bostonglobe @Ben_ESPN and the rest of his family. We will miss you from field to booth, Nick.’’

■ Anthony DiComo, MLB.com (Mets): “I’ll echo the sentiment: stunning, awful news. Nick Cafardo was a must-read in the Globe, and an even better guy. He will be missed.’’

Advertisement

■ Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “I absolutely loved this man. Nick Cafardo was one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in this business, and such a dear friend. Absolutely heartbreaking. The sports world lost a great one, and I can’t tell you how much we will miss him.’’

■ Brad Ziegler, ex-Red Sox reliever: “Goodness…this is tough news to swallow. One of the absolute best at his profession and a really nice man. Condolences and prayers for his family. RIP, Nick…’’

■ Chris Cotillo, MassLive: “Nick Cafardo was the first person to congratulate me on joining the Red Sox beat last summer at Fenway and someone I enjoyed working with every day. A hard worker, great writer and tremendous person. Thoughts and prayers for his family. Rest in peace.’’

Buy Tickets







■ Chris Mason, CNHI Boston: “Quick story: When I was new on the beat Nick flagged me down one day in Houston. He pulled me aside and said, “Chris, you’ve been asking great questions. I just wanted to let you know.’’ To a young writer that meant the world. I hope people honor his memory by following his lead’’

■ Dan Roche, WBZ: “I am still in shock over this. This hurts. My heart aches. R-I-P my friend.’’

■ Daveson Perez, Red Sox Media Relations: “Not enough words to accurately describe how I feel. I sat next to Nick in the press box for the last 3 seasons. We joked around a lot and had great daily talks about baseball. A great man was lost today. Prayers to his family … Gonna miss you telling me to shave all the time.’’

■ Don Orsillo: “I truly do not know anyone in the game or in life who was as well liked as Nick Cafardo. Stunned by the news and deeply saddened. Literally spoke with him yesterday.’’

Advertisement

■ Dick Bremer, play by play for the Twins: “Two years ago, the Twins lost a valued member of their media family when Rod Simons passed away covering the Twins in spring training. Today, the Red Sox lost a treasure in Nick Cafardo. If you love baseball, we all lost a friend today.’’

■ Gary Tanguay, NBC Sports Boston: “We lost a significant portion of what integrity is left in sports journalism today. In the era of hot takes, Nick Cafardo remained committed to his way of doing business. He was sneaky funny, very smart and a great friend to everyone.’’

■ Gerry Callahan, WEEI: “This is just awful. Just a nice, humble, down-to-earth man. Came up the right way, working hard every day at the Patriot Ledger and earning his shot at the Globe … As I always say, I judge veterans in our business by how they treated me when I was at the Lowell Sun. Nick Cafardo couldn’t have been nicer.’’

■ Ian Browne, MLB.com:“Feeling profoundly sad tonight. Tomorrow, I’ll go to work and @nickcafardo won’t be there. For 17 years, I’ve gone to work and Nick was always there because he didn’t really believe in days off. He was a terrific person who made everyone feel at ease. He loved what he did. RIP.’’

■ Jared Carrabis, Barstool Sports: “As writing shifted from a hobby to a career, Nick was someone who I was fortunate enough to have access to for invaluable advice. He was always just an email away. When some Boston scribes scoffed at the idea of bloggers being legitimate within the field, Nick was someone who embraced me and what I do, and he offered to help in any way that he could. Being around Fenway Park won’t be the same without him, and may he rest in peace.’’

■ Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic: “Nick was so helpful and friendly from my first day on the beat. He was such a good guy and will be missed so very much.’’

■ Jerry Crasnick, MLBPA (formerly ESPN): “This is so shocking and sad. Nick was beloved and respected by so many of us in the baseball community. And speaking personally, he was a wonderful friend. Rest in peace.’’

■ Jim Bowden, former GM: “My prayers and condolences to Ben and the Cafardo Family. Nick was a friend, a great journalist and his love and passion for the game of baseball was special. Nick Cafardo will be missed. May he rest in peace.’’

■ Jim Callis, MLB.com: “Very, very sad to see the news about @nickcafardo. Enjoyed working with him at @BaseballAmerica. Great writer, better guy. RIP.’’

■ Jon Heyman: “Universally beloved. One of the greats in the business. So sad.’’

■ Jon Paul Morosi, MLB Network: “I’ll remember Nick’s laugh, which punctuated so many stories, new and old, during conversations at Fenway. And I’ll remember how a truly great journalist and man took time to offer advice to me, as a 19-year-old sports desk clerk. I am heartbroken by the loss of my friend.’’

■ Jon Wallach, 98.5: “Nick Cafardo was a guy who helped me out back when I started off in this business and was trying to cover the Red Sox without embarrassing myself. He made coming to the ballpark a lot more fun. He will be missed. RIP.’’

■ Keith Olbermann, ESPN: “He was one of the true good guys – with everybody.’’

■ Ken Rosenthal: “We are a fraternity and we just lost one of our best.’’

■ Lavelle E. Neal, Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “Saw Nick this morning at a coffee shop near downtown Fort Myers. He asked about Rocco. To learn he passed away a few hours later is making my heart sink. One of the best people among the scribes.’’

■ Lou Merloni, WEEI: “Nick Cafardo was one of the best beat guys I’ve come across. He was loved by everyone. Today’s news was tough to hear. I feel awful.’’

■ Marc Carig, The Athletic: “I interned at the Globe years ago. From Day 1, he made me feel I belonged and he went out of his way to show me the ropes. Baseball loses a kind and caring man and a terrific journalist. RIP Nick.’’

■ Boston’s mayor, Martin J. Walsh:“Nick Cafardo was a man whose talent, enthusiasm, and contribution to Boston’s sports coverage was incomparable and something that I always enjoyed reading. My thoughts are with Leeanne, Ben, Emilee, and the @BostonGlobe family tonight as we mourn the loss of a great man. -MJW’’

■ Massachusetts State Police:“Our condolences to @BostonGlobe and the Cafardo family on the loss of of @RedSox and @MLB writer Nick Cafardo. From what we heard today, he was an even better man than he was a baseball writer, and he was a great baseball writer.’’

■ Mike Reiss, ESPN: “Your dad was a great man, Ben. He always spoke with great pride about you and Emilee. He would also ask about others’ families and careers, because he truly cared, helping many young writers along the way, like me. My heart goes out to you, Emilee, and Mom.’’

■ Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “Godspeed to a great man, and a good man. Nick was forever proof you could do this job well and still do it as a gentleman. Condolences to his family, his friends, and his readers.’’

■ MLB Communications: “We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and readers of Nick Cafardo – a talented writer, a true professional and a friend to so many throughout our game.’’

■ Patrick Reusse, Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “Nick, man. I recommend a Spink Award ballot with one name on it.’’

■ Paul Hoynes, Cleveland.com/Plain Dealer: “This can’t be true. Nick and I broke in on the beat together. One of my best friends on the beat. I can’t believe it. Great reporter, great writer and a better person. RIP.’’

■ Rich Shertenlieb, 98.5: “I never once heard anyone say a bad word about Nick Cafardo as a person, which is unbelievably rare in this industry. He’ll be missed.’’

■ Rob Bradford, WEEI: “Absolutely awful news. Nick was a mentor and one of the most kind people I have come across in this business’’

■ Scott Boras: “Nick Cafardo was a true gentleman of the game whose fairness and unbiased ability to poetically tell the story of our game and the players who play it was unmatched. My condolences to his wife Leeanne and children Emilee and Ben.’’

■ Scott Miller, Bleacher Report: “Stunned & heartbroken. Nick was one of the best people in this business, kind, gentle, a pro’s pro. A treasured friend. One of my Cooperstown housemates. A dinner & press box buddy. Condolences to his family & all who loved him. I’m gonna miss you buddy’’

■ Scott Zolak, 98.5: “No. No. No. can’t believe this about Nick Cafardo. Was always class act. This is sad. Only guy I knew that Terry Glenn ever talked to, was great to us when he covered the team, fair’’

■ Seth Mnookin: “For anyone curious re: what it looks like for journalist to have the love & respect of everyone he crossed paths w/ – people he worked w/, competed againt, & covered – type “Nick Cafardo’’ into Twitter’s search bar. Writers, players, managers, colleagues: an absolute outpouring.’’

■ Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle: “Nick Cafardo was among the true gentlemen in sports media and always an inspiration for me as a baseball writer. I will forever miss his kindness, his quick wit and his wry smile. What a loss for the industry. My thoughts are with his family and all his many, many friends.’’

■ The Camera Guys, NBCSN: “Nick was a kind, funny man and an excellent journalist. Our condolences to Nick’s family, friends, and all of his coworkers at the Globe. The days at Spring Training tend to blend together but we’ll remember this one for a very sad reason’’

■ Tim Kurkjian, ESPN: “We are crushed. They don’t get better personally and professionally than Nick Cafardo. Rest In Peace, my friend.’’

■ Tom Glavine:“So sad to hear of the passing of @nickcafardo .. enjoyed working with him on a couple of occasions. Great baseball mind and writer..he will be missed’’

■ Tony Massarotti, 98.5: “In any business, you can learn lots of ways – from the people you work with, from the people you work against. @nickcafardo was the latter. Learned a lot competing against him (and losing) as a reporter. Learned a lot as a person. Sincere condolences to his family.’’