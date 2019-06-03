Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary

Julian Edelman is getting the documentary treatment.

Showtime announced Monday it will air a new film on the Patriots receiver, titled 100%: Julian Edelman on June 28 at 9 p.m.

Showtime said in a statement that the film focuses on his underdog journey, with an emphasis on his recent seasons, which included winning the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in February after missing the previous season with a knee injury.

Here is the gist:

“When injury and controversy threatened Julian Edelman’s NFL career, he returned to his father, an auto mechanic, to fix what was broken. 100% is an intimate behind the scenes look at the three-time Super Bowl Champion during a critical juncture in his life. After a dramatic victory in Super Bowl 51, Edelman suffered a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season. The film joins Edelman as he attempts to overcome the challenge of a season ending surgery and PED suspension all while exposing the unorthodox origins that built him into one of the NFL’s most affable stars.”

The film is narrated by actor Michael Rapaport and includes converations with Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders.

“If you would have told me when I got hurt two years ago that 100% would be the result, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Edelman in the statement.