Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary

"100%: Julian Edelman" will premiere on Jun 28 at 9 p.m.

Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman's journey through the NFL as an underdog is the subject of a new documentary produced by Showtime. –Scott Cunningham / Getty Images
By
2:22 PM

Julian Edelman is getting the documentary treatment.

Showtime announced Monday it will air a new film on the Patriots receiver, titled 100%: Julian Edelman on June 28 at 9 p.m.

Showtime said in a statement that the film focuses on his underdog journey, with an emphasis on his recent seasons, which included winning the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in February after missing the previous season with a knee injury.

Here is the gist:

“When injury and controversy threatened Julian Edelman’s NFL career, he returned to his father, an auto mechanic, to fix what was broken. 100% is an intimate behind the scenes look at the three-time Super Bowl Champion during a critical juncture in his life. After a dramatic victory in Super Bowl 51, Edelman suffered a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season. The film joins Edelman as he attempts to overcome the challenge of a season ending surgery and PED suspension all while exposing the unorthodox origins that built him into one of the NFL’s most affable stars.”

Advertisement

The film is narrated by actor Michael Rapaport and includes converations with Tom Brady,  Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders.

“If you would have told me when I got hurt two years ago that 100% would be the result, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Edelman in the statement.

TOPICS: Media Patriots Julian Edelman
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bill Belichick Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Bruins' banner captain for Game 5? June 3, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Adley Rutschman MLB Draft
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox don't have a 1st-round pick in tonight's MLB Draft June 3, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin Killington
Skiing
Killington's World Cup ski race will continue through 2020 June 3, 2019 | 12:55 PM
David Perron St. Louis Blues Tuukka Rask
Bruins
David Perron is fashioning himself as a villain in the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final June 3, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Terrific? Tom Brady ticks off Mets fans with his trademark request. June 3, 2019 | 12:36 PM
New England Revolution 2-1 Galaxy
Soccer
3 takeaways from Bruce Arena's Revolution coaching debut June 3, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Bill Belichick lacrosse
Sports News
Bill Belichick's humorous explanation for what position Tom Brady would play in lacrosse June 3, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
The Bruins' potent depth is giving the Blues fits, and the Stanley Cup Final is tilting Boston's way June 3, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Charlie Coyle Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues
Bruins
Boston’s latest would-be champs are truly Boston’s June 3, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins' power play scoring at an historic pace ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis June 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals June 3, 2019 | 8:03 AM
David Price Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Commentary: What we learned from this weekend's Red Sox-Yankees series June 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Juan Agudelo Cristian Penilla New England Revolution
Soccer
Revolution beat LA Galaxy on the road, 2-1 June 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price earns first win in Yankee Stadium with the Red Sox in 8-5 victory June 3, 2019 | 7:30 AM
St. Louis' David Perron faces off with Boston's Tuukka Rask after they collided during the second period of Game 3.
Bruins
Bruins staying composed through Blues' physical temptations June 2, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Bruins
Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with Stanley Cup officiating June 2, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Don Cherry praises Zdeno Chara for 'tormenting' Blues' top goal scorer June 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Celtics
Kerr: It's 'feasible' that Durant may play after 1 practice June 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday June 2, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Charlie Coyle
Bruins
Three goals in three minutes: How a barrage of scoring buried the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins crush St. Louis Blues, 7-2, take 2-1 series lead June 1, 2019 | 11:16 PM
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox June 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference.
NHL
The NFL has been consumed by the concussion issue. Why hasn't the NHL? June 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run.
MLB
MLB batters set record for month with 1,135 home runs in May June 1, 2019 | 5:08 PM