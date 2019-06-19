NESN’s Kacie McDonnell apologizes for ‘insensitive comment’

“There’s no excuse for my use of hurtful words."

By
9:03 AM

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell apologized Tuesday for an “insensitive comment” made during the “Social Stretch” segment of Monday night’s Red Sox broadcast.

“I’d like to take a minute to apologize to our viewers, in particular, those who I offended by an insensitive comment in my report [Monday] night,” McDonnell said at the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. “There’s no excuse for my use of hurtful words, and, again, for that, I am truly, truly sorry.”

While discussing the minor league baseball fan that recently garnered some attention for eating mayonnaise in the stands, McDonnell drew backlash for referring to the man’s top as a “guinea tee.”

Advertisement

“It’s very disgusting — a Memphis Red Birds fan just shoveling mayo out of a giant tub into his mouth with a giant spoon,” said McDonnell, who joined NESN in August 2016. “It looks like he spilled a little bit on his T-shirt, on his guinea tee there.”

NESN did not respond to a request for comment.

TOPICS: Media Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton returns to Yankees lineup June 19, 2019 | 8:30 AM
United States Women's Soccer FIFA World Cup
Soccer
What the US women's soccer team is saying ahead of Thursday's match against Sweden June 19, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Rafael Devers Red Sox Minnesota Twins
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4-3 to Twins after 17 innings June 19, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Al Horford drives past Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo May 3, 2019.
Celtics
Al Horford tells Celtics he is likely to accept an offer from another team June 18, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
A family gamed the Masters ticket lottery using identity theft, millions of emails June 18, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes this lucky fan's day.
Patriots
Tom Brady still earns more royalties than any other NFL player June 18, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here is the Bruins' 2019-20 preseason schedule June 18, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Shawne Merriman Tweet of son with Brady jersey
Patriots
Shawne Merriman put his Patriots rivalry aside on Father's Day June 18, 2019 | 2:44 PM
Jaxson Hayes NBA Draft Texas
NBA
A look at the top big men available in the 2019 NBA Draft June 18, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on the team's plans for the NBA Draft June 18, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Red Sox
David Ortiz's wife says his condition has been upgraded June 18, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Robert Kraft and a group of current and former Patriots are traveling to Israel June 18, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Al Horford will not exercise option and will become a free agent June 18, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski gave his thoughts on the Edwin Encarnacion trade June 18, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Jack Hughes USA Hockey NHL
Bruins
A Bruins-centric guide to the NHL Draft June 18, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Sports Illustrated Magazine
Media
Small media company Maven to run Sports Illustrated for new owner June 18, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Championship Parade
NBA
Four people wounded, three arrested in shooting at Toronto Raptors celebration June 18, 2019 | 7:57 AM
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Boston Celtics won the 14th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Celtics
NBA Draft experts are linking these prospects to the Celtics June 18, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Red Sox Twins MLB Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Rick Porcello's strong performance pushes Red Sox over Twins, 2-0 June 18, 2019 | 7:20 AM
David Ortiz
Judge: 1 year of prison for suspect in David Ortiz shooting June 17, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins forward Chris Wagner had wrist surgery June 17, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Boston Red Sox's mascot Wally the Green Monster with fans during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Red Sox
MLB fans say Fenway Park has the second-worst bathrooms in the league June 17, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Kyrie Irving is reportedly not opting into his $21.3 million deal,
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will reportedly meet with Celtics management ahead of free agency June 17, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
3 scenarios the Bruins may face as Torey Krug's next contract looms closer June 17, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Al Horford Gordon Hayward NBA Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Even without Anthony Davis, Celtics are still in a decent situation June 17, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Al Horford and Kyrie Irving earlier in 2019.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason updates after missing out on Anthony Davis June 17, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins
Bruins
Bruins players partied in Boston over the weekend June 17, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Nick Caserio New England Patriots
Patriots
The real story in the Patriots-Texans clash: Nick Caserio wants out June 17, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers NBA
NBA
LaVar Ball 'guarantees' Lakers will never win another title after trading Lonzo Ball June 17, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Marco Hernandez is greeted after tying Sunday's game in Baltimore with a solo homer in the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Two years and three surgeries later, Marco Hernandez deserved that moment Sunday June 17, 2019 | 7:41 AM