Alex Kraemer —Photo Courtesy of NESN

NESN will have a new rinkside reporter for its Bruins telecasts next season.

Alex Kraemer, who has held the role for the past two seasons, will not be back next season. Her contract at the network expires this summer.

Kraemer joined NESN in August 2017. She was previously the in-arena host for Philadelphia Flyers games for two years and an in-stadium host for New York City FC of Major League Soccer for a year.