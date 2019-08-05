The football world is grieving the death of NFL columnist and Patriots writer Don Banks

"We’ll miss him," coach Bill Belichick said Monday.

FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Banks, who covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Banks was 56. Banks passed away on Sunday after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. Paramedics were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Don Banks. –Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP
SHARE TWEET
By
4:19 PM

Condolences and tributes are pouring in from across the football world after Don Banks, a longtime NFL columnist and former Patriots writer, passed away at the age of 56 early Sunday morning in Canton, Ohio

Banks was hired last month by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to cover the NFL and was in Canton to cover the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. According to the Review-Journal, he was found unresponsive in his hotel room Sunday morning and pronounced dead. His wife, Alyssa, told the paper that Banks died in his sleep.

“He was supposed to arrive home in Boston on Sunday morning,” she said. “He went very peacefully.”

Advertisement

Banks had spent roughly three decades covering the NFL. After 10 years covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings for local papers, he was hired by Sports Illustrated in 2000 to be an NFL columnist; for more than a decade, he wrote a popular “Snap Judgments” column rounding up the important news and results of each Sunday’s games. After getting laid off by SI in 2016, Banks began writing his columns for NFL.com and Patriots.com, the team’s in-house website. In 2017, he also began contributing to The Athletic Boston, where he covered the Patriots through last season’s Super Bowl run.

Hours before his death, Banks had published his debut column for the Review-Journal and was interacting with readers on Twitter.

During a press conference Monday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick called the news “shocking.”

“I’ve had an opportunity to work with [Banks] many, many times,” Belichick said. “Very professional, very passionate. I just had a lot of respect for the way he did his job. … We’ll miss him.”

Belichick wasn’t the only one. The Patriots organization, among other NFL teams, tweeted that they were “shocked and saddened” by the loss. Friends and former colleagues throughout NFL media remembered Banks as a kind, caring, and talented worker. Several fellow NFL reporters shared stories and examples of Banks reaching out to help them get started in the competitive industry.

Advertisement

“If there’s a way to describe Banks, it’s this: He was the voice of reason, both in his job and beyond it,” SI writer Jenny Vrentas wrote in a column Monday full of remembrances from other colleagues at the magazine — from the time Banks got Super Bowl tickets for a young Buccaneers fan at the magazine in 2003 to the way he handled himself after getting laid off.

“It’s only a job,” Banks said, according to Vrentas. “Not who you are.”

Peter King, another former SI colleague, wrote Monday in his column for NBC Sports that, in a business where friends are “fleeting,” Banks was the “only one who always would tell me the truth about myself.” The Florida native was thrilled to start his new job for the Review-Journal, after spending the last few seasons working for several outlets, King said.

Buy Tickets

“I’m back, baby” Banks reportedly told him in a phone call Saturday, excitedly talking about his debut story: a look at the Cleveland Browns’ experience on the HBO/NFL Films show “Hard Knocks.”

“Words can’t express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for Don’s family and friends,” Glenn Cook, the executive editor of the Review-Journal, said Sunday. “Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport has lost one of its finest storytellers.”

Banks is survived by him wife and two adult children, Matt and Micah, the latter of whom expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the sports world Sunday.

TOPICS: Media Patriots NFL
FOXBORO, MA - JULY 27, 2019: Quarterback Tom Brady takes the field before the New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA on July 27, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Sports reporter:
Patriots
'I'm secure for this year': Tom Brady discussed his new contract with the Patriots August 5, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Alejandro Bedoya
Soccer
Soccer player Alejandro Bedoya used his goal celebration to call out Congress over gun violence August 5, 2019 | 10:52 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Bill Belichick happy Patriots reached an agreement with Tom Brady August 5, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Tasked with stopping a seven-game losing streak at the season's most critical time, David Price's night was done after just eight outs.
Red Sox
Take your pick: Roots of this Red Sox debacle go deep, wide August 5, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Former NFL player Ty Law, second from right, poses with, from left to right, Deion Branch, Bill Belichick, Willie McGinest, Richard Seymour and Rodney Harrison during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Bill Belichick received a shoutout from an unexpected player at Pro Football Hall of Fame August 5, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mike Reiss
Patriots
ESPN's Mike Reiss on covering the Patriots and dealing with Bill Belichick August 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees pound David Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox August 5, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady signs 2-year, $70 million extension with Patriots August 4, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Lions' Danny Amendola ready for joint practices with former team August 4, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady signing two-year contract extension August 4, 2019 | 1:23 PM
Foxborough, MA - 8/03/2019 - (1st Half) Los Angeles FC defender Steven Beitashour (3) and New England Revolution forward Brian Wright (7) vie for possession during the first half. The New England Revolution host the Los Angeles FC at Gillette stadium in Foxborough, MA.
LAFC 2, Revolution 0
Los Angeles FC halts Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak August 4, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale reacts to the umpires after being subbed out against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)
Red Sox
Red Sox drop doubleheader to Yankees, extend losing streak August 4, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Former NFL player Ty Law poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Ty Law among those inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame August 3, 2019 | 11:56 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Patriots
Tom Brady's teammates send birthday wishes August 3, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL
Chiefs still pained but motivated by AFC title game loss to Patriots August 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees 4-2, losing streak reaches 5 August 2, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Ty Law had 53 interceptions in his career, 36 of them with the Patriots.
Patriots
There was no such thing as a game too big for Ty Law August 2, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-27-18: CB Stephon Gilmore is pictured during the portion of the New England Patriots practice that was open to the media. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore: 'I try to prove myself every year' August 2, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
USA Basketball asks for focus to be on who is here, not who isn't August 2, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is congratulated by Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona after Perez hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MLB
Terry Francona has eye surgery, misses game August 2, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Red Sox
Protesters draped an anti-prison banner over the Green Monster. Here's why. August 2, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) and teammate Jeremy Lin (17) tag team Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) as he tries to dunk the ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Celtics
For fourth year in a row, Celtics will play on Christmas August 2, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Cam Meredith August 2, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Red Sox
David Price, J.A. Happ both go on paternity leave August 2, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots training camp
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 8 of Patriots training camp August 2, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Patriots wide-receiver talked about Tom Brady after training camp practice on August 2.
Patriots
Matthew Slater raved about Tom Brady and his age August 2, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Red Sox
What does Bill 'Spaceman' Lee think about Chris Sale's pitching struggles this season? August 2, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum thinks he played a 'big part' in Kemba Walker joining the Celtics August 2, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on injured list August 2, 2019 | 9:09 AM
Alex Cora will have ample things to talk about with his team when they meeting before their critical weekend Yankees series.
Red Sox
Even after sweep, the Red Sox' season is far from over August 2, 2019 | 7:40 AM